from the 10-9-8... dept.
For background on the launch, please see: Spacex - Crew Dragon Demo 2 Launch - 2020-05-27 20:33 UTC (16:33 EDT)
Here is the timeline for the upcoming SpaceX Crew Dragon Demo-2 launch slated for an instantaneous launch window of 2020-05-27 20:33 UTC (16:33 EDT):
(Note: all times are approximate)
Min/Sec Event T-45:00 SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for propellant load T-42:00 Crew access arm retracts T-37:00 Dragon’s launch escape system is armed T-35:00 RP-1 (rocket grade kerosene) loading begins T-35:00 1st stage LOX (liquid oxygen) loading begins T-16:00 2nd stage LOX loading begins T-07:00 Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch T-05:00 Dragon transitions to internal power T-01:00 Command flight to begin final prelaunch checks T-01:00 Propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins T-00:45 SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for launch T-00:03 Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start T-00:00 Falcon 9 liftoff Min/Sec Event T+00:58 Max Q (moment of peak mechanical stress on the rocket) T+02:33 1st stage main engine cutoff (MECO) T+02:36 1st and 2nd stages separate T+02:44 2nd stage engine starts T+07:15 1st stage entry burn T+08:47 2nd stage engine cutoff (SECO-1) T+08:52 1st stage landing burn T+09:22 1st stage landing T+12:00 Dragon separates from 2nd stage T+12:46 Dragon nosecone open sequence begins
Related Stories
(NB: A timeline of events before and after the launch are at SpaceX Crew Dragon Demo-2 Launch Timeline)
Crew Dragon Demo-2 (officially known as SpaceX Demo-2) will be the first crewed test flight of the Crew Dragon spacecraft, scheduled for launch to the International Space Station on 27 May 2020 at 20:33:33 UTC (4:33:33 PM EDT). Demo-2 will be the first crewed orbital spaceflight launched from the United States since the final Space Shuttle mission, STS-135, in 2011, on which Douglas (Doug) G. Hurley was the pilot. Hurley will be spacecraft commander on Crew Dragon Demo-2, joined by Robert (Bob) L. Behnken as joint operations commander. Crew Dragon Demo-2 will also be the first two-person orbital spaceflight launched from the United States since STS-4 in 1982.
SpaceX - Crew Dragon Demo 2 Launch:
SpaceX is targeting Wednesday, May 27 for Falcon 9’s launch of Crew Dragon’s second demonstration (Demo-2) mission from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This test flight with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on board the Dragon spacecraft will return human spaceflight to the United States.
The instantaneous launch window opens at 4:33 p.m. EDT, or 20:33 UTC, with backup instantaneous launch opportunities available on Saturday, May 30 at 3:22 p.m. EDT, or 19:22 UTC, and on Sunday, May 31 at 3:00 p.m. EDT, or 19:00 UTC. Tune in here[*] to watch the launch webcast. Coverage will begin about 4 hours before liftoff.
Demo-2 is the final major test for SpaceX’s human spaceflight system to be certified by NASA for operational crew missions to and from the International Space Station. SpaceX is returning human spaceflight to the United States with one of the safest, most advanced systems ever built, and NASA’s Commercial Crew Program is a turning point for America’s future in space exploration that lays the groundwork for future missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 27, @01:57AM (13 children)
Boomers want their safe space from COVID-19. Send the Boomers to Mars. End the Lockdown. Let the rest of us live in peace.
Of course this would mean every Soylentil would be leaving for Mars. Everybody knows SoylentNews readership is 99.9% Boomers.
Goodbye Soylentils. Fuck off. You will not be missed. Never come back.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 27, @02:22AM (3 children)
Wuss.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 27, @02:29AM (2 children)
You asked for it. The Final Solution to COVID-19:
The Great Lockdown only exists to provide a safe space to Boomers.
Boomers do not deserve a safe space.
Boomers do not deserve to live.
KILL EVERY BOOMER
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 27, @02:37AM (1 child)
You'll shoot your eye out kid.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 27, @02:40AM
It won't matter so long as you are fucking dead, Boomer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 27, @02:27AM (5 children)
What's the matter? Starbucks won't deliver to your basement?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 27, @02:37AM (4 children)
Dear demented Boomer retard,
The Starbucks won't deliver anywhere. The Starbucks is closed. Everything is closed. Everything is closed because of you.
Unlike you senile Boomer scum, the rest of us don't get paid an unearned pension. The rest of us don't get paid, because of you.
Unlike you worthless Boomer shit, the rest of us don't get preferential treatment in the bread lines. The rest of us eat scraps after you take everything from the bread lines. The bread lines exist because of you.
Boomer, do us all a favor and fucking die.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 27, @02:46AM (3 children)
I've forgotten more than you've ever known.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 27, @02:49AM (2 children)
Thank you for demonstrating that you are a brainless slime that cannot communicate without copying meaningless quotes you found in a list of memes.
Shoot yourself in the head. There's no brain in there to injure.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 27, @02:54AM (1 child)
I earned my pension.. Not my fault you're a microencephlic ninnyhammer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 27, @03:02AM
"the rest of us don't get paid an unearned pension."
"I earned my pension."
Jesus motherfucking Christ why don't you escalate the situation further? Age hasn't granted you any fucking wisdom at all.
It's Final Solution for you, asshole! You earned it!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 27, @02:49AM (2 children)
GenX here. Why don't you take your own advice?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 27, @02:57AM (1 child)
Brilliant advice, moron. Let's regress further to the schoolyard taunt of "I know you are but what am I." That one was contemporary to your childhood, wasn't it?
I notice you're not even bothering to deny the fact that the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed by Boomers to protect Boomers. Maybe the Boomers should stay home themselves instead of forcing everyone to stay home, hmm? Maybe the Boomers wrecked the entire economy because the consequences don't affect them personally, hmm?
Never mind. You're too stupid to understand the situation. Vote Trump!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 27, @03:01AM
Are Eric, Junior or Jared?