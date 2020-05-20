from the gimme-a-break dept.
New iOS Jailbreak Tool Works on (most) Versions of iOS 11 to iOS 13.5
Latest version of UnC0ver uses unpatched zero-day exploit to take complete control of devices, even those running iOS 13.5.
A hacker team has released a new method to jailbreak iPhones that they claim uses a zero-day exploit that allows them to jailbreak iPhones running iOS 11 through Apple's most recent version of its mobile operating system – iOS 13.5.
Calling it a "big milestone for jailbreaking," one of its creators, a hacker called Pwn20wnd, heralded the new jailbreak release on Twitter, claiming it's the first zero-day jailbreak for the iPhone platform since iOS 8.
Hackers did not disclose the details of the unpatched iOS flaw their tool relied on. One report on Vice Motherboard said the jailbreak takes advantage of a kernel vulnerability. No matter, the hacker team expect Apple to eventually patch the flaw which is just the "nature" of the business, Pwn20wnd said in the report.
"Even when they release a patch, users can downgrade to the previous iOS version for about two weeks usually, and after that, the users should stay on their versions so that the jailbreak keeps working," according to the hacking team's report of the jailbreak posted to the Unc0ver website. The jailbreak only works on iPhones running iOS 11 through iOS 13.5 and does not work on iOS versions 12.3 to 12.3.2 and 12.4.2 to 12.4.5.
The new jailbreak enables "unrestricted storage access to jailbreak applications for sandbox backwards compatibility," while leaving security restrictions enabled for system and user applications in place, the team said. The new tools also update Phone Rebel case models and bundled packages.
A renowned iPhone hacking team has released a new "jailbreak" tool that unlocks every iPhone, even the most recent models running the latest iOS 13.5.
For as long as Apple has kept up its "walled garden" approach to iPhones by only allowing apps and customizations that it approves, hackers have tried to break free from what they call the "jail," hence the name "jailbreak." Hackers do this by finding a previously undisclosed vulnerability in iOS that break through some of the many restrictions that Apple puts in place to prevent access to the underlying software. Apple says it does this for security. But jailbreakers say breaking through those restrictions allows them to customize their iPhones more than they would otherwise, in a way that most Android users are already accustomed to.
The jailbreak, released by the unc0ver team, supports all iPhones that run iOS 11 and above, including up to iOS 13.5, which Apple released this week.