Latest version of UnC0ver uses unpatched zero-day exploit to take complete control of devices, even those running iOS 13.5.

A hacker team has released a new method to jailbreak iPhones that they claim uses a zero-day exploit that allows them to jailbreak iPhones running iOS 11 through Apple's most recent version of its mobile operating system – iOS 13.5.

Calling it a "big milestone for jailbreaking," one of its creators, a hacker called Pwn20wnd, heralded the new jailbreak release on Twitter, claiming it's the first zero-day jailbreak for the iPhone platform since iOS 8.

Hackers did not disclose the details of the unpatched iOS flaw their tool relied on. One report on Vice Motherboard said the jailbreak takes advantage of a kernel vulnerability. No matter, the hacker team expect Apple to eventually patch the flaw which is just the "nature" of the business, Pwn20wnd said in the report.

