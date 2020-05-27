Stories
Melting Ice Reveals an Ancient, Once-Thriving Trade Route

Phoenix666 writes:

Melting ice reveals an ancient, once-thriving trade route:

Earlier this year, Antiquity published an article about an ancient mountain pass uncovered on Lendbreen, a melting ice patch in the central mountain range of the Loomseggen Ridge in Norway. This retreating ice patch exposed lichen-free areas of bedrock where artifacts have been found simply lying on the bare ground. The dated artifacts indicate that the mountain pass was used from around AD 300-1500, but that its usage increased around AD 1000 during the Viking Age. This was a time of elevated travel, trade, and urbanization in Northern Europe.

[...] The findings on Lendbreen are varied and contain numerous types of transportation-related items including the remains of sleds, walking sticks, horse-snowshoes, and horse bones. They also contain many everyday items, including a woven tunic and a mitten, textile rags, and a collection of shoes made from hide. Most notably, archaeologists found ruins of a stone shelter near the top of the ice patch, indicating that this was a significant travel route.

Lars Pilø , Espen Finstad, James H. Barrett. Crossing the ice: an Iron Age to medieval mountain pass at Lendbreen, Norway [open], Antiquity (DOI: 10.15184/aqy.2020.2)

Also at: columbia.edu.

Melting glaciers have been a boon for high-elevation archaeology, because artifacts have been well preserved in the ice.

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 28, @04:00AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 28, @04:00AM (#1000053)

    I found my keys!

    • (Score: 2, Informative) by qzm on Thursday May 28, @04:18AM

      by qzm (3260) on Thursday May 28, @04:18AM (#1000055)

      Impossible.

      Everyone knows the receding ice levels is unprecedented and a global catastrophe, it is simply impossible that such a path was open only 1000 years ago!

      The science is decided, remember? This is obviously a plant by oil gushing evil corps who are working together to destroy humanity.

