cmd.exe is dead, long live PowerShell: Microsoft leads aged command-line interpreter out into 'maintenance mode'
Microsoft senior program manager Rich Turner took to Twitter in recent days to remind everyone that it really is time to move on from Windows' ancient command processor, cmd.exe.
"Cmd is in maintenance mode," said the Windows Terminal and Windows Subsystem for Linux pusher, "it should not be used for interactive shell work."
[...] To be fair, cmd has been a little whiffy for a while now. As the original default command line interpreter for the Windows NT (and OS/2) era, it has its roots in the old COMMAND.COM days of DOS and Windows 95, and provided a way for admins to move their ageing batch files and scripts into a brighter, DOS-free world.
[...] Microsoft has long punted an alternative to users in the form of the vastly more capable PowerShell, which appeared in Windows-only form back in 2006 before going cross-platform and open source 10 years later (briefly acquiring the suffix "Core" as it did so).
Many organisations, however, have plenty of legacy cmd scripts still running behind the scenes. The engine running those scripts is now in "maintenance mode", meaning that something pretty major would have to go wrong before anyone in Redmond goes tinkering. Every time a change is made, explained Turner, "something critical breaks".
[...] Turner's pointer to PowerShell is not without its own problems. While PowerShell 7 may be the future, what is currently lurking in the big box of Windows is version 5.1, which, like cmd, is in maintenance mode and has received only the odd fix or three as it waited for the Core incarnation to get closer to parity.
Lee, a 20-year Microsoft veteran and principal software engineer manager, chimed in that the gang "can't update inbox to PS7 until we reconcile the LTS support gap between .NET and Windows".
Spaghetti code and structured code can be written in [nearly any] language. I've now constructed well over 3,000 .BAT/.CMD files — some dating back to the early 1990s — which I still use to this day. I'll grant there are some quick-and-dirty one-offs in the mix, but the vast majority employ structured programming, have a modification history, are fully-commented, and have help (with examples) available from the command line.
I'm looking to port them to run on Linux (Ubuntu/Mate). Many of them make use of Windows ports of Unix utilities like gawk, sed, wc, date, ls and a smattering of others as the need arose.
Context: I've been writing "batch" programs (DCL, EXEC, REXX, TECO, Tcl/Tk, Elisp, sh, csh, bash, Perl, etc.) starting in the the 1980s. It seemed that each operating system had its own command language, so I'd just learn and make use of whatever was available on that system.
Just for least-common-denominator's sake, I'm tempted to port them to bash. I have some experience with it (and other shells such as sh and csh going way back). bash also has the advantage of being written when processors were much slower and memory was severely limited. So performance should be excellent.
On the other hand, Python is popular and thereby has lots of on-line support available.
What has been your experience?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by chromas on Friday May 29, @01:37AM
My non-expert experience with PowerShell is it's ridiculously slow to initialize. A new PS window takes at least 5 seconds to show a prompt and running a script like chocolatey also takes a couple seconds before anything happens.
As far as I know, most major distros have Python installed by default so you should be fine if you decide to go with it. Fair warning though: if you start learning Python then you just might have to take over Bender duties in IRC :D
(Score: 3, Insightful) by datapharmer on Friday May 29, @01:43AM
The problem with powershell is they can’t leave the commands alone. For anything non-trivial even the Microsoft support site can’t keep up and often has outdated info and you can’t actually run the commands or scripts without having to go out and search for what replaces the thing you are trying to use. Command.com may be ancient and terribly basic, but most of the same commands I used in dis days still work reliably on windows 10. There is something to be said for that. I will say that (as nefarious as I’m sure it is) the subsystem for Linux is nice as I can just use bash and not worry about what windows 10 flavor of the week happens to be installed and what it supports or doesn’t.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 29, @01:45AM
See CLING [github.com] - if it's good for CERN may be good enough for anyone.
(Score: 2) by el_oscuro on Friday May 29, @02:04AM (1 child)
Sure, it's syntax is so janky it would make a Unix admin cringe. But at least it doesn't change. Just like being able to drop into a bash shell after not seeing it for several years, the same is true with CMD.
I once made a liviing with CMD - running an enterprise with 200+ remote oracle services. Combined with a few NT resource tools like SCLIST.EXE, SRVANY.EXE, and RCMD.EXE, I basically had full Unix style remote admin shells, a real cron scheduler and rotatelog style logging - all with CMD. 20 years later, we still have critical production systems that use it.
BTW, CMD has an excellent man page with lots of detailed examples. I know it is totally obscure, but you can access this man page by typing "help" at a cmd prompt.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday May 29, @02:13AM
I'm really addicted to the bashy/cmd shell that installs with git on Windows... opens fast, has a fair amount of familiar commands that work, particularly (obviously) git related ones.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 29, @02:10AM
Didn't CP/M had the equivalent command line processor - i.e., cmd.exe's predecessor?