Drones are expected to play a role in coastguard search and rescue (SAR) operations in the near future.

The [UK's] Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) wants to make greater use of the technology as part of a new SAR contract to be awarded in 2024.

The contract also covers the continued provision of rescue helicopters, including those based in Scotland, and search planes.

[...] The coastguard said unmanned aircraft could potentially visit rescue sites ahead of air, sea or land-based recovery teams.

Images and other information gathered by drones could help develop the emergency services response to a situation.