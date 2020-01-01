from the don't-get-jammed-up dept.
Can interactive technology ease urban traffic jams?:
Traffic congestion is a serious problem in the United States, but a new analysis shows that interactive technology -- ranging from 511 traffic information systems and roadside cameras to traffic apps like Waze and Google Maps -- is helping in cities that use it.
Potentially, the researchers said, technology could limit the need to widen and expand roadways while saving commuters time and money and lessening environmental damage.
[...] Pavlou [author of the report] said the study suggests alternatives to simply building more and bigger roads to keep up with population and traffic growth. Using large-scale technology systems in conjunction with real-time traffic apps at the individual level is less expensive and more effective than only spending funds to expand and maintain roadways, he said .
Journal Reference:
Zhi (Aaron) Cheng, Min-Seok Pang, Paul A. Pavlou. Mitigating Traffic Congestion: The Role of Intelligent Transportation Systems, Information Systems Research (DOI: sre20190894)
