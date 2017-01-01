Stories
Apple Glasses Leaks and Rumors: Here's Everything We Expect to See

posted by martyb on Saturday May 30, @03:35AM
from the eye-see-what-you-did-there dept.
Mobile Hardware

Phoenix666 wrote in with a story which inspired:

CNet:

First came VR. Then came a wave of AR headsets that were high-priced and full of promises of wild mixed reality worlds. Apple now seems to be readying its own pair of smart glasses, at long last, seven years after Google Glass and four years after the debut of Oculus Rift. These reports have extended back for several years, including a story broken by CNET's Shara Tibken in 2018.

Apple has been in the wings all this time without any headset at all, although the company's aspirations in AR have been clear and well-telegraphed on iPhones and iPads for years. Each year, Apple's made significant strides on iOS with its AR tools.

The article dives into these topics at some depth:

  • Normal glasses, first, with a normal name
  • Lower cost than you'd think?
  • iPhone-powered
  • A world of QR codes, and maybe location-aware objects
  • Apple's newest iPad has the sensor tech it needs
  • How bleeding-edge will the visuals be?
  • Look to AirPods for ease of use -- and audio augmented reality
  • Apple Watch and AirPods could be great Glass companions
  • Could Qualcomm and Apple's reconciliation also be about XR?
  • Expect the iPhone to support other VR and AR, too
  • Launch date: Still could be a year away

Will Apple Glass succeed where Google Glass failed?

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Booga1 on Saturday May 30, @03:43AM (1 child)

    by Booga1 (6333) on Saturday May 30, @03:43AM (#1000905)

    The name doesn't matter. The users will still be "glassholes." The only difference is Apple fans may be egotistical enough to ignore everyone else and wear them anyway.

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday May 30, @03:52AM

    by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Saturday May 30, @03:52AM (#1000907) Journal

    Normal glasses, first, with a normal name

    They should have 2 front-facing cameras but completely hidden into the frame (black). And several different styles to choose from to make it less obvious.

    A world of QR codes, and maybe location-aware objects

    Does anyone bother with QR codes anymore? I used them a few times, but very rarely. It would be interesting to see a resurgence due to AR glasses. Maybe they could be made denser now that cameras are better.

    How bleeding-edge will the visuals be?

    It doesn't need to look great at all in the beginning. But it should cover the entire field of vision, wide horizontal FOV, tall vertical FOV.

    Look to AirPods for ease of use -- and audio augmented reality
    Apple Watch and AirPods could be great Glass companions

    Well that will be a hilarious walking ecosystem. How many people will deck themselves out with the full complement of iPhone, Apple Watch, Apple Glasses, and AirPods? Great mugging target.

    Will Apple Glass succeed where Google Glass failed?

    At the very least, it sounds like a potentially more useful product than Apple Watch. I hope it succeeds so there are a wave of cheap clones.

    --
    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
