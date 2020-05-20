A Community Milestone

from the and-still-counting! dept.
One Millionth Comment!
On 2020-05-28 the SoylentNews community attained an amazing milestone: the posting of its one millionth comment!
First off, please accept my sincere thanks and gratitude to the community for all your contributions to the site to get us to this point. Never did I imagine in those first few days when comment IDs were 3 or 4 digits long that such a milestone was even feasible! I mean the site was crashing several times a day. Not an auspicious start, that's for sure! But we all pulled together, weathered some challenges, and got things pulled together.. and we're still here!
So, who was the lucky poster of comment 1,000,000? And who was the runner-up at comment 999,999 (which has a nice palindromic ring to it, wouldn't you agree?
The honor of the very first 7-digit comment fittingly goes to story-submitter extraordinaire takyon. Yes, not content to post comment ID 1000000 because that could be just a one-shot lucky break. No, he has posted (as of this writing) 18,731 comments. Oh, and as for submitting stories, he is unfortunately omitted from the "Most Active Authors" list on the SoylentNews Hall of Fame because he is also an editor. So, please join me in thanking takyon for submitting 5,852 stories! Oh! And as an editor, he has also pushd out 1,350 stories! Whenever I see one of his subs in the queue, I know it only needs a quick review before pushing it out to the story queue. He makes my job as an editor mucg easier and makes SoylentNews look good! Thanks takyon!
So who was our runner-up with comment number 999,999? Well, he wasn't just spinning his tires when he posted this comment. None other than our also-prolific Runaway1956! He is no slouch when it comes to posting comments, either, as he has posted 18,483 of them so far. He has taken an active part in comment moderation, too with 2,968 moderations of which 78% were upmods. As if that were not enough, he is also an active contributor to out Folding@Home team, sitting currently at 3rd place and making a hard run for 2nd place! (F@H investigates via computer modelling how proteins fold and their efforts have almost exclusively been redirected to understanding the SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes COVID-19 disease.
For those who may be unaware, SoylentNews is purely a volunteer organization. Nobody has ever been paid even one cent for their work. Further, we have never accepted any advertising on SoylentNews; the site is entirely self supporting through the subscriptions of the community. We run a tight ship and expenses run approximately $20 per day for everything.
Thanks everybody! Here's to many more years!
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Saturday May 30, @10:46AM
Keep on trollin', and fuck beta! :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 30, @10:53AM (1 child)
Isn't this kind of thing one of the Signs of the Apocalypse?
Not that we're exactly lacking in Signs at the moment, of course...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 30, @11:21AM
Another sign, both of these "significant number" posts were by known users...and not by the most frequent poster, AC.