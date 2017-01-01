Stories
Don't Update Your TI-83 or TI-84 Calculator's Firmware

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday May 30, @07:45PM
from the skip-the-patch-for-now dept.
Code

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Don't Update Your TI-83 or TI-84 Calculator's Firmware:

It's weird to think about using a calculator in 2020, when just about everyone has a smartphone or laptop within reach, but Texas Instruments' calculators are still a popular (and often required) resource for students. The latest calculators are even capable of installing and running simple applications, which makes them an excellent learning tool for coders and hardware modders. (I even modded my TI calculator to run respectable facsimiles of Doom and Super Mario back in college.)

Unfortunately, Texas Instrument is removing support of the C assembly coding language in a new firmware update to crack down on cheating. And that means a lot of homebrew programs are either going to go away entirely or have to be converted to a much slower Python version—if that's even plausible.

The update affects the TI-84 Plus CE, TI-83 Plus CE-T, and the TI-83 Premium CE calculators. Texas Instruments says it's implementing the change to stop students from installing third-party software that circumvents the "exam mode" limitation on certain TI devices. Exam mode is designed to restrict certain functionality so students can complete their work without the help of extra features—cheating, basically.

[...] That said, TI-83 and TI-84 calculator firmware must be manually downloaded to your PC and updated over USB, so users who want to remain on the older version can do so by simply not installing the new firmware—but that's your only option.

What was the most interesting thing you created that ran on a calculator?

See also: TI removes access to assembly programs on the TI-83 Premium CE

  by takyon on Saturday May 30, @08:04PM

    by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Saturday May 30, @08:04PM (#1001139) Journal

    There's over 20 years of programming that has been done for the TI-83/84 lineup.

    The Cemetech and Ti-Calc communities are even claiming that this move will actually hurt exam security:

    https://www.cemetech.net/forum/viewtopic.php?t=16652&start=0&postdays=0&postorder=asc&highlight= [cemetech.net]


    Well, nothing on the current dual-headed setup is going to make Python usable, let alone fast, for lots of things which matter to both teachers and pupils

    TI totally blew a chance by choosing to embed into the TI-eZ80 Python models the same underpowered ATSAMD21 as in the desperate stopgap measure known as the TI-Python Adapter. At the very least, they should have used an ATSAMD51 instead, which has much more RAM (that's by far the most limiting factor), is faster and has more Flash (the thing you need to embed more modules in an efficient way). And even then, operations which require lots of communication between the eZ80 and the ARM coprocessor probably couldn't be made fast.

    Let's just post two recent links showing how unusable TI's Python is, for anything but trivial usage, due to hardware limitations:
    * https://ti-pla.net/t23854 [ti-pla.net] : the Python heap on the TI-eZ80 series was already the smallest on the marketplace, now that NumWorks increased the heap in the N0100 & N0110 from 16 to 32 KB. Just import one of TI's charting add-ons and boom, you've just eaten three quarters of the Python heap - you can only write short invocations of that add-on before the Python interpreter embedded on the ATSAMD21 dies on you because it's out of heap;
    * https://ti-pla.net/t23812 [ti-pla.net] : the Python graphics library is ludicrously slow. Even without using machine translation on that article, it's easy to understand that setting pixels is nearly three orders of magnitude (!!) slower on the 83PCE EP than on its fastest competitors. Granted, a subsequent news item benchmarks a modified version of that script which leverages the non-portable line drawing functions added by TI, but even with those, the 83PCE loses to even the slowest competitors by a factor of two.

    On TI-Planet, before NumWorks expanded the Python heap, a teacher and his students equipped with NumWorks calculators tried to make a periodic table (IIRC). They found that a 16 KB Python heap allowed only dealing with 2-3 KB of Python source code. Needless to say, that isn't enough to make an implementation of many types of programs useful for actual school usage, let alone a readable implementation thereof. Weird optimization tricks can be used to slightly reduce the heap consumption and therefore be able to shoehorn slightly more complex programs in an overly small box, but that's obviously not good for learning...

    IOW:
    * for narrow-minded pure school-oriented math usage, Python on the current 83PCE EP & upcoming 84+ CE PE can't even be replacements for hybrid TI-Basic (think function study programs, PineappleCAS, etc.);
    * for narrow-minded school-oriented physics usage, Python can't be a replacement for hybrid TI-Basic (think periodic tables and anything whose source code exceeds only 2-3 KB !);
    * for non-school things which do interest dozens of thousands of users, namely games, ala Oiram CE... ha ha ha, yeah, try imagining anything like that in 3 KB of Python code

    TL;DR: removing access to native code seriously hampers even school usage, because Python is unusably limited on the 83PCE EP (and undoubtedly the soon upcoming 84+CE PE). To add insult to injury for users, removing access to native code will not improve exam security (in fact, the move will worsen exam security).

    https://www.ticalc.org/archives/news/articles/14/149/149342.html [ticalc.org]

    We're sad to relay news about the fact that in the currently latest OS 5.5.1 version released today for the TI-83 Premium CE & TI-83 Premium CE Edition Python (such a mouthful ^^), TI completely removed access to assembly programs... Support for unsquished ASM programs was already removed earlier in OS 5.3.1 onwards, though it didn't matter much at the time, because squished ASM programs remained unharmed. Yes, TI has retroactively removed an advertised feature, many a user's favorite feature at that.

    [...] As far as we can tell, TI did not make this move out of the blue. The trigger was probably a teacher posting, on his popular video channel, a video about a long-fixed flaw in an earlier version TI's implementation of PTT mode for the TI-eZ80 series. The fix is from 2018, the video was posted in 2020. Shortly thereafter, we can imagine that TI had to give in to pressure from some people who regulate standardized tests (as a matter of fact, they, not end users, are the real customers TI needs to appease). Needless to say, removing user access to native code has extremely little to do with exam security...

    In fact, looking at what happened time and again on other platforms, e.g. the Sony PS3, we can confidently predict that this move will worsen exam security. From now on, the French 83 Premium CE, and certainly the international 84+ CE versions thereof in the near future, are in the same situation as the Nspire platform: a cat & mouse game of jailbreaks, fixes, and newer jailbreaks. Both the Nspire series and the TI-eZ80 series are insecure platforms, all the more users have unrestricted physical access to their calculators; more generally, at the time of this writing, no manufacturer produces any secure graphing calculator model, but the people who regulate standardized tests don't know or don't care...

    These devices don't get as much attention as they did before now that there are so many cheap and powerful ARM devices like Raspberry Pi, but there was still plenty of hacking and programming to be done. Luckily, it looks like only the bleeding edge color models are affected so far.

    Damn you TI

    Nothing fancy as I recall it now -- probably something that solved cubic equations. It took a bit of doing due to the limited space per program. I guess modern calculators comes with such things out-of-the-box now, but it didn't back in the day. I recall using the graph-plotting function put a serious drain on the battery (4-5 buttoncells), might have been a CASIO issue.

    Once I reached university I never actually used a handheld calculator again. Instead they put the emphasis on doings maths in your head and most of the time the numbers are picked to be suited for such things or you just give answers in a suitable form instead, usually as fractions. Using calculators was for engineers and physicists -- and as we all knew/know those people are not even real mathematicians. For everything that needs or needed computations there was always Mathlab (or C), these days I guess there is a lot of R and Python.

    https://xkcd.com/435/ [xkcd.com]

    You can have my HP-11C when you pry it from my cold dead fingers.

