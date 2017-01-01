from the skip-the-patch-for-now dept.
Don't Update Your TI-83 or TI-84 Calculator's Firmware:
It's weird to think about using a calculator in 2020, when just about everyone has a smartphone or laptop within reach, but Texas Instruments' calculators are still a popular (and often required) resource for students. The latest calculators are even capable of installing and running simple applications, which makes them an excellent learning tool for coders and hardware modders. (I even modded my TI calculator to run respectable facsimiles of Doom and Super Mario back in college.)
Unfortunately, Texas Instrument is removing support of the C assembly coding language in a new firmware update to crack down on cheating. And that means a lot of homebrew programs are either going to go away entirely or have to be converted to a much slower Python version—if that's even plausible.
The update affects the TI-84 Plus CE, TI-83 Plus CE-T, and the TI-83 Premium CE calculators. Texas Instruments says it's implementing the change to stop students from installing third-party software that circumvents the "exam mode" limitation on certain TI devices. Exam mode is designed to restrict certain functionality so students can complete their work without the help of extra features—cheating, basically.
[...] That said, TI-83 and TI-84 calculator firmware must be manually downloaded to your PC and updated over USB, so users who want to remain on the older version can do so by simply not installing the new firmware—but that's your only option.
What was the most interesting thing you created that ran on a calculator?
See also: TI removes access to assembly programs on the TI-83 Premium CE
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Saturday May 30, @08:04PM
There's over 20 years of programming that has been done for the TI-83/84 lineup.
The Cemetech and Ti-Calc communities are even claiming that this move will actually hurt exam security:
https://www.cemetech.net/forum/viewtopic.php?t=16652&start=0&postdays=0&postorder=asc&highlight=
https://www.ticalc.org/archives/news/articles/14/149/149342.html
These devices don't get as much attention as they did before now that there are so many cheap and powerful ARM devices like Raspberry Pi, but there was still plenty of hacking and programming to be done. Luckily, it looks like only the bleeding edge color models are affected so far.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 30, @08:17PM
Damn you TI
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday May 30, @08:22PM
Nothing fancy as I recall it now -- probably something that solved cubic equations. It took a bit of doing due to the limited space per program. I guess modern calculators comes with such things out-of-the-box now, but it didn't back in the day. I recall using the graph-plotting function put a serious drain on the battery (4-5 buttoncells), might have been a CASIO issue.
Once I reached university I never actually used a handheld calculator again. Instead they put the emphasis on doings maths in your head and most of the time the numbers are picked to be suited for such things or you just give answers in a suitable form instead, usually as fractions. Using calculators was for engineers and physicists -- and as we all knew/know those people are not even real mathematicians. For everything that needs or needed computations there was always Mathlab (or C), these days I guess there is a lot of R and Python.
(Score: 2) by Rupert Pupnick on Saturday May 30, @08:32PM
You can have my HP-11C when you pry it from my cold dead fingers.