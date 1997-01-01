from the Eiggemplary dept.
In 1997, the inhabitants of the tiny Hebridean Isle of Eigg finally succeeded in taking collective control of their island. Tensions had been running high for years: everything from the islanders' homes to their jobs to their electricity supply depended on the whims of the wealthy businessman who owned it. Sick of putting up with crumbling buildings while he took rich friends for picnics and jaunts in his Rolls Royce, they launched what today would be called a crowdfunder, and eventually raised enough money to buy him out.
[...] Today, Eigg is thriving. A community housing association has refurbished the islanders' homes and made rents more affordable. The island is 95 percent powered by community-owned renewables, giving islanders 24-hour electricity for the first time. The landscape, previously scarred by damaging spruce tree plantations, has been restored. There is even a community-owned broadband network. Decisions about the island's future are made democratically by the trust that owns it on behalf of all who live there.
Can collective ownership work in the rest of the UK?
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 31, @12:46AM
Boomers forced everyone to stay home at gunpoint to give Boomers a safe space.
Boomers forced every business to close at gunpoint to give Boomers a safe space.
Boomers forced everyone to wear face masks at gunpoint to give Boomers a safe space.
Boomers caused the worst economic depression in history to give Boomers a safe space.
Whiny entitled Boomers are the worst generation ever to live.
No longer.
Boomers must be made to pay with their lives for crimes against civilization.
The Final Solution to COVID-19 is to exterminate every Boomer.
(Score: 2) by Kell on Sunday May 31, @01:06AM (1 child)
B-but what about communisum!!!1one
Scientists ask questions. Engineers solve problems.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 31, @01:13AM
Insoc is doubleplusgood for Airstrip One.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 31, @01:14AM
On an island
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Island_(Huxley_novel) [wikipedia.org]
It works very well , people are relaxed and happy, until oil is discovered