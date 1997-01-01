Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

The Isle of Eigg and the Possibilities of Building a New Economy

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday May 31, @12:26AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the Eiggemplary dept.
/dev/random

Phoenix666 writes:

Al Jazeera:

In 1997, the inhabitants of the tiny Hebridean Isle of Eigg finally succeeded in taking collective control of their island. Tensions had been running high for years: everything from the islanders' homes to their jobs to their electricity supply depended on the whims of the wealthy businessman who owned it. Sick of putting up with crumbling buildings while he took rich friends for picnics and jaunts in his Rolls Royce, they launched what today would be called a crowdfunder, and eventually raised enough money to buy him out.

[...] Today, Eigg is thriving. A community housing association has refurbished the islanders' homes and made rents more affordable. The island is 95 percent powered by community-owned renewables, giving islanders 24-hour electricity for the first time. The landscape, previously scarred by damaging spruce tree plantations, has been restored. There is even a community-owned broadband network. Decisions about the island's future are made democratically by the trust that owns it on behalf of all who live there.

Can collective ownership work in the rest of the UK?

Original Submission


«  Cisco Security Breach Hits Corporate Servers that Ran Unpatched Software
The Isle of Eigg and the Possibilities of Building a New Economy | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 31, @12:46AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 31, @12:46AM (#1001231)

    Boomers forced everyone to stay home at gunpoint to give Boomers a safe space.

    Boomers forced every business to close at gunpoint to give Boomers a safe space.

    Boomers forced everyone to wear face masks at gunpoint to give Boomers a safe space.

    Boomers caused the worst economic depression in history to give Boomers a safe space.

    Whiny entitled Boomers are the worst generation ever to live.

    No longer.

    Boomers must be made to pay with their lives for crimes against civilization.

    The Final Solution to COVID-19 is to exterminate every Boomer.

  • (Score: 2) by Kell on Sunday May 31, @01:06AM (1 child)

    by Kell (292) Subscriber Badge on Sunday May 31, @01:06AM (#1001237)

    B-but what about communisum!!!1one

    --
    Scientists ask questions. Engineers solve problems.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 31, @01:13AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 31, @01:13AM (#1001238)

      Insoc is doubleplusgood for Airstrip One.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 31, @01:14AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 31, @01:14AM (#1001239)

    On an island
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Island_(Huxley_novel) [wikipedia.org]
    It works very well , people are relaxed and happy, until oil is discovered

(1)