from the eye-in-the-sky dept.
Border Patrol flies anti-terrorism drone over Minneapolis protestors
Thousands of people took to the streets of Minneapolis on Friday to protest the death of George Floyd, a local black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest. All the while, a Customs and Border Patrol drone kept a careful eye on the unfolding unrest.
The drone, using the tracking signal CBP104, took off from Grand Forks Airforce Base at 9:08 am Central Daylight Time and shortly afterward headed directly to Minneapolis, this feed from live flight tracking service FlightAware showed. The drone then circled the city six times from about 10:45 until noon. The aircraft maintained an altitude of about 20,000 feet.
Grand Forks AFB is the home of the Air Force's 319th Reconnaissance Wing. It is also a site Customs and Border Patrol personnel use for takeoff and landing of the Predator B unmanned aircraft system. CBP uses the drone in anti-terrorism operations by helping to identify and intercept potential terrorists and illegal cross-border activity.
Also at The Drive and Business Insider.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 31, @02:52AM
In the COVID-19 economy the only businesses allowed to be open are grocery stores and pharmacies. Every other business is closed by Boomer decree as non-essential to Boomers. The grocery store employs armed guards to enforce social distancing to protect the Boomers. I tried to buy food at the grocery store but the grocery store gives preferential treatment to Boomers and there was no food left for me. The only place I am able to buy food is the pharmacy because Boomers use pharmacies strictly as dispensaries and leave the grocery section untouched. The pharmacy has a limited selection of food but I have managed to subsist on ramen and oatmeal which the Boomers do not buy.
Try living in the world controlled by the whims of selfish pensioned Boomers who deliberately wrecked the entire world economy because their actions do not affect them personally. Try living in a world where Boomers will have you shot for stepping outside without a mask. Try living in a world where Boomers are implicitly exempt from their own mandatory mask orders because masks are just so uncomfortable on a Boomer chin. Try living in a world where you eat ramen and oatmeal while Boomers eat chicken and steak.
Try living in a world of Boomers.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 31, @02:54AM
Boomers forced everyone to stay home at gunpoint to give Boomers a safe space.
Boomers forced every business to close at gunpoint to give Boomers a safe space.
Boomers forced everyone to wear face masks at gunpoint to give Boomers a safe space.
Boomers caused the worst economic depression in history to give Boomers a safe space.
Whiny entitled Boomers are the worst generation ever to live.
No longer.
Boomers must be made to pay with their lives for crimes against civilization.
The Final Solution to COVID-19 is to exterminate every Boomer.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday May 31, @02:56AM
20,000 feet - what was the weather like from 10:45 until noon in the area? If it was clear enough, we can assume the side-looking cameras on the CBP drone got a pretty good facial image of most of the people on the street during their 6 loops around the area. J. Edgar Hoover's corpse just got a woody.