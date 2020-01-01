Stories
Microsoft Replaces Around 50 MSN News Editors With Algorithms

Sunday May 31, @07:33AM
takyon writes:

Microsoft 'to replace journalists with robots'

Microsoft is to replace dozens of contract journalists on its MSN website and use automated systems to select news stories, US and UK media report. The curating of stories from news organisations and selection of headlines and pictures for the MSN site is currently done by journalists. Artificial intelligence will perform these news production tasks, sources told the Seattle Times.

Microsoft said it was part of an evaluation of its business. The US tech giant said in a statement: "Like all companies, we evaluate our business on a regular basis. This can result in increased investment in some places and, from time to time, redeployment in others. These decisions are not the result of the current pandemic."

[...] Around 50 contract news producers will lose their jobs at the end of June, the Seattle Times reports, but a team of full-time journalists will remain.

Microsoft sacks journalists to replace them with robots

One staff member who worked on the team said: "I spend all my time reading about how automation and AI is going to take all our jobs, and here I am – AI has taken my job."

Also at Business Insider, The Verge, GeekWire, and MSPoweruser.

  • (Score: 2) by deimtee on Sunday May 31, @08:36AM

    by deimtee (3272) on Sunday May 31, @08:36AM (#1001303) Journal

    ... and possibly they annoyed the wrong person.
    "Go away or I shall replace you with a very small shell script"

    If you do not know how to lie, cheat and steal, turn your attention to politics and learn. - Henry Wheeler Shaw

  • (Score: 1) by leon_the_cat on Sunday May 31, @09:05AM

    by leon_the_cat (10052) on Sunday May 31, @09:05AM (#1001307)

    they take stories from AP, AFP and Reuters and do an edit? Add some twitter rumours? Ok its journalism but a mindless fast food version.

