dept.
Submitted via IRC for FatPhil
Cessna eCaravan becomes largest electric aircraft to fly:
magniX announced that it has completed its first flight with a modified Cessna Caravan, which was powered by magniX’s electric engine, the magni500.
[...] On May 28, 2020, an electric Cessna eCaravan lifted off the ground powered by magniX’s propulsion system. The maiden flight was the fruit of hard labor to convert the aircraft from “its gas-guzzling, emission creating, old self, to an all-electric, low operating cost, clean aircraft,” according to the Australian company.
However, the CEO of the company Roei Ganzarski noted that battery technology currently is only good for “ultra-short flights of 100 miles [160 kilometers – ed. note],” and that battery technology can only go up. The dirty and smelly brother of the eCaravan, meanwhile, can travel up to 1230 miles (1982 kilometers), states Cessna’s brochure about the 9-seat Caravan.
Even so, the eCaravan did not carry passengers on its maiden flight. Goznarski told the Seattle Times that the company “could not fit a person in that aircraft,” as there “was not even an attempt to put the batteries in a convenient place.” The aircraft in its current state is just a test bed, indicated the chief executive of the company.
(Score: 0, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 01, @02:48AM
Gotta put up some articles that the shithead brigade can comment on.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 01, @02:49AM (2 children)
Can't go anywhere or carry anything. These might have some use as trainers, that only ever fly around the local airport and where operating cost is paramount, but for doing anything useful, everyone should just forget about electric power.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 01, @02:56AM
Remove the pilot, add cameras.
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Monday June 01, @03:20AM
You could say the same for just about any early tech advancement.
The first solar panels were pretty shitty in terms of efficiency. The first quantum computers were nothing against state-of-the-art conventional computers. About 20 years ago, I saw a store selling a 14" Plasma TV for about $20,000.
Do you really believe that aircraft will remain petrochemical powered forever?
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday June 01, @02:58AM
Loganair [loganair.co.uk] is planning an electric plane between Westray and Papa Westray. [thetimes.co.uk] for 2022.
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 01, @03:13AM
