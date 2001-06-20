Christo, the Bulgarian-born artist, best known for his monumental installations that wrapped some of the world's most celebrated buildings and played with people's perceptions of landscape and the outdoors, died on Sunday at his home in New York.

He was 84.

[...] At the time of his death, Christo was working on a project to wrap the Arc de Triomphe in Paris in 25,000 square metres (269,100 square feet) of recyclable polypropylene fabric in silvery blue and 7,000 metres (23,000 feet) of red rope.

It will still go ahead.