Plum Pickings: Ancient Fruit Ripe for Modern Plates

posted by martyb on Monday June 01, @11:39PM
from the could-use-a-little-pruning dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Plum pickings: ancient fruit ripe for modern plates:

An Indigenous fruit which is one of the earliest known plant foods eaten in Australia could be the next big thing in the bush foods industry.

The University of Queensland research team is led by bush foods researcher Associate Professor Yasmina Sultanbawa, who said the green plum not only tasted delicious but contained one of the highest known folate levels of any fruit on the commercial market.

“This is really exciting because folate is an important B-group vitamin, and what’s great about the green plum is that the folate is in a natural form so the body absorbs it more easily than in a capsule,” Dr Sultanbawa said.

[...] “There is recent evidence discovered in West Arnhem Land which shows the green plum was eaten by Aboriginal people as far back as 53,000 years ago.”

Will mass cultivation disrupt aboriginal communities?

Original Submission




  • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday June 02, @12:11AM (1 child)

    

    Rest assured that by the time it makes it to supermarkets all the nutrition and flavor will have been bred out in favor of being more durable, disease resistant, etc...

    
    

