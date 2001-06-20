Stories
Google Docs vs. Microsoft Word: Which Works Better for Business?

posted by martyb on Tuesday June 02, @01:52AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the how-do-I-convert-my-existing-files? dept.
Business

Phoenix666 writes:

Google Docs vs. Microsoft Word: Which works better for business?:

Have you been thinking of reassessing which word processor your business should standardize on? The obvious choices are the two best known: Microsoft Word and Google Docs. But which is better?

Several years ago, the answer to that would have been easy: Microsoft Word for its better editing, formatting and markup tools; Google Docs for its better collaboration. But both applications have been radically updated since then. Word now has live collaboration tools, and Google has added more sophisticated formatting, editing and markup features to Docs.

TFA requires free registration, but the question is an interesting one: Have Google Docs arrived at parity with, or surpassed, Microsoft Word for business needs? How much work is required to transition existing documents, macros, and workflows?

Original Submission


