Google Docs vs. Microsoft Word: Which works better for business?:
Have you been thinking of reassessing which word processor your business should standardize on? The obvious choices are the two best known: Microsoft Word and Google Docs. But which is better?
Several years ago, the answer to that would have been easy: Microsoft Word for its better editing, formatting and markup tools; Google Docs for its better collaboration. But both applications have been radically updated since then. Word now has live collaboration tools, and Google has added more sophisticated formatting, editing and markup features to Docs.
TFA requires free registration, but the question is an interesting one: Have Google Docs arrived at parity with, or surpassed, Microsoft Word for business needs? How much work is required to transition existing documents, macros, and workflows?
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday June 02, @02:02AM
when the internet goes down, is all that (should) matter.
(Score: 1) by Hauke on Tuesday June 02, @02:08AM
Why not other options in this discussion?
LibreOffice [libreoffice.org] and OpenOffice [openoffice.org]?
I'd love to to hear the discussion regarding Editing, Formatting and Collaboration include all four (if not more).
