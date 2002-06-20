African-American George Floyd's death has led to marches, demonstrations, acts of violence, and looting across the USA and in other parts of the world. Emotions are running high. We will not attempt to accuse or defend anyone here. Just attempt to lay out the information we have and offer it up for the community to discuss. Many comments about this incident have been posted to unrelated stories on this site. This is, therefore, an attempt to provide one place on SoylentNews where people are encouraged to discuss it. So as to not derail other stories on the site, I kindly ask you focus those comments here.
Wikipedia has a page about this: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Killing_of_George_Floyd (permanent link to the page as it appeared at the time of writing):
On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, an African-American man, was killed in the Powderhorn community of Minneapolis, Minnesota. While Floyd was handcuffed and lying face down on a city street during an arrest, Derek Chauvin, a white American Minneapolis police officer, kept his knee on the right side of Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds; according to the criminal complaint against Chauvin, 2 minutes and 53 seconds of that time occurred after Floyd became unresponsive.[3][4][5][6][7] Officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas K. Lane participated in Floyd's arrest, with Kueng holding Floyd's back, Lane holding his legs, and Thao looking on and preventing intervention by an onlooker as he stood nearby.[8]:6:24[9][10]
The arrest was made after Floyd was accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill at a market.[11] Police said Floyd physically resisted arrest.[12][13] Some media organizations commented that a security camera from a nearby business did not show Floyd resisting.[14][15] The criminal complaint filed later said that based on body camera footage, Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe while standing outside the police car, resisted getting in the car and intentionally fell down.[16][17][18][19] Several bystanders recorded the event on their smartphones, with one video showing Floyd repeating "Please", "I can't breathe", "Mama", and "Don't kill me" being widely circulated on social media platforms and broadcast by the media.[20] While knee-to-neck restraints are allowed in Minnesota under certain circumstances, Chauvin's usage of the technique has been widely criticized by law enforcement experts as excessive.[21][22][23] All four officers were fired the day after the incident.[24]
Charges: Third-degree murder (Chauvin) Second-degree manslaughter (Chauvin)
This has been extensively covered by the media. Some outlets attempt to put their own interpretations on their coverage with their selection of video footage and with their commentary. It is difficult to find a simple video of the incident. Here is one that has coverage from the time of initial encounter of the police the officers with George Floyd up through his being taken away by ambulance. The video is a composite of shots from a restaurant's surveillance camera (Dragon Wok), Officer body cam, and bystander cell phones. YouTube footage: Full George Floyd Available Footage (21:12). If anyone has more complete footage of the arrest, please mention it clearly (with a link) in the comments.
Lastly, this is a hard time for everybody. Pandemic. Lock-down. Unemployment. Fears. Please be mindful of others' circumstances when commenting. We are a community sprung from a time of challenge. Let us continue to be here for one-another during this difficult time. SoylentNews is People.
I come here to get a break from current politics.
I agree. This is a bad idea.
What is tat? How can I get some? Where can I exchange it for the other thing?
We're already discussing this extensively.
Three of the four most recent journal entries on the front page are about this:
And those journal entries have a combined total of 223 comments.
It seems like Soylentils want to discuss this. As that's the case, why are you against such discussion?
I'd rather have a place for it to go, then spill all over into random articles. But then again, we've seen how well that thought went with other political topics.
You must be new.
Agreed. But politics sometimes inserts its head, anyway. As stated in the very first paragraph:
Like it or not, those comments have been written and posted.
In many other stories.
You are not interested in this? Fine, I understand that. It is for that very reason that this story was posted. That there may be a better chance of on-topic comments in those other stories.
Wit is intellect, dancing.
He was breathing air. Air must come from the lungs and get pushed through the larynx in order to make sounds. If you yell enough, you need to refill your lungs with air in order to continue yelling. Put light pressure on your throat and see how loud you can scream "I can't breathe!" Notice how your decibels go down.
It is a shame people can't tell the difference between being unable to breathe and a heart attack. The cop probably saw George's chest moving and assumed he was just lying. If George said "Yo brah I think I'm having a heart attack" he might still be around today.
Was wondering when this talking point would come up.
Autopsy report confirmed he died of asphyxiation, AKA he couldn't breathre. To explain how this seems to go against your "Air must come from the lungs and get pushed through the larynx in order to make sounds" I refer you to https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Asphyxia [wikipedia.org] where you can learn some science. You can die from asphyxiation yet still be getting some amount of air into the lungs, and due to his thrashing around, woops I MEAN RESISTING ARREST /s he likely was able to get snatches of breath in.
So you just blamed the victim of murder, good job (is what I imagine Trump would tell you).
Next time assholes like you will claim that Floyd isn't dead at all, that it's just a big conspiracy by the "libruls" to hurt Trump's campain.
There was an officially released autopsy report. Floyd didn't die of a heart attack, he died of suffocation.
But I'm sure you'll claim that the autopsy report was falsified, that the forensic doctor who performed the autopsy was part of the conspiracy.
Sometimes I wonder if some people actually like to show the entire world how clueless they are...
If George were white, he would still be alive. (all other things being equal, skin color as the only parameter)

We wouldn't have this SN topic.
We wouldn't have this SN topic.
Vote Alexa in 2020. Don't put a mindless tool of corporations in the white house.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 02, @08:25PM
That's not entirely true. Minneapolis isn't Atlanta. White people get arrested too, and if the cop thinks you're a threat- need to be subdued, he's going to do the subduing for his own safety whether the perp is white, black, yellow, etc. Now, are cops more afraid of black perps and more likely to do some pro-active subduing? Sure, statistics don't lie, and skin color prejudice does drive fear, but fear is what's at the root of this more than anybody's skin color.
I haven't followed too closely, was it a little cop with his knee on the neck?
There are all kinds of training surrounding safe restraint, etc. but - in the field, if you do something and it works... I wouldn't be surprised if the knee to the neck is something this cop has done in the past, possibly many times, telling himself that it's safe because yeah: if he can scream he can breathe - and besides, the last guys didn't die and I didn't get hurt doing it, so....
In Miami some 25 years or so ago, the cops handcuffed a guy to the back of a squad car, with the engine running - left him there for I don't know how long, but he expired - permanently. Again, this was probably an "effective" technique they used to get people to settle down in the past, encourage cooperation - harmless, right?
From the reports I've seen, there was one officer restraining his legs, another restraining his torso/back, all while this officer had his neck on George's neck.
The knee-on-neck is clearly visible in the linked video. (The two other officers being hidden behind the police vehicle.)
Wit is intellect, dancing.
Thank god we have trump in the white house, huh.
This all took place in Minnesota.
The governor, mayor, and attorney general are all so liberal they are communist. They owned this 100%. Theirs to handle in all their liberal wisdom. We see the liberal way just encouraged it to spiral out of control. From there it spread to other cities run by liberals. Again, same results. They are free to officially request federal help in policing AT ANY TIME, as Trump has encouraged. Thus far, they have chosen not to.
This had NOTHING to do with Trump at all. Although it looks like he may have to act unilaterally (as Federal law allows) to save their incompetent asses.
Averaging 1 per year
https://www.kare11.com/article/news/local/minneapolis-police-fatal-encounters/89-660b1880-fd20-4bcf-adbc-85144d9c33e4 [kare11.com]
I remember Justine, that was the yoga teacher
I predict that this tread will go places. Not sure if it's going to be the popcorn tread of the week or not. But it's probably not going to be very nice.
That said it seems that Floyd once was something of a career-criminal back in Texas. I guess it shouldn't matter, but it somehow makes it harder to feel sorry for him even if he has served his time and he might not have deserved to die for his previous crimes. But I guess his victims just got what they might have wanted by proxy. I figure that the media-logic have taken hold now, where the white police officer(s) are somehow more evil then the black career-criminal. This temporary sainthood elevation that always seem to happen in cases such as this is quite tiresome really. Gotta sell the black and white world view cause viewers and readers just can't do grey. I guess the multiple coroners reports, with different explanations, are not helping either. He may or may not have had some underlying medical condition(s). Combined with the panic of being held down and arrested again.
While I don't really find his death, or the arrest, very interesting I do wonder how exactly is all the looting and rioting helping people get over their "outrage"? Does the injustice of it all go away if one is just allowed to burn and pillage and carry home some new loot? Many wrongs make a right or something? Somehow there will be less racism if the cities burn? It's that or they just really want a confrontation with armed police, national guard or whomever is going to be put in to quell the riots.
It also somehow puts the American image to shame to, I would have expected more armed people defending themselves and their property with lethal force -- even if it's probably in a lot of cases a really bad idea unless you have a lot of ammo.