Giant Undersea Bug in Toba Aquarium Poops for First Time in Two Years

posted by martyb on Wednesday June 03, @06:23AM
from the Oh-Shit! dept.
Science

Common Joe writes:

Taking a brief step back from the usual politics and hard tech...

A momentous event took place in Toba Aquarium on 26 May, when the keeper of the facility's five giant isopods discovered fecal matter in their tank. This would be the first time since April of 2018 that even a trace of poop had been found.

From the article, there were other, small interesting tidbits about the isopods who moved in seven years ago:

  • The fecal material contained digested food that wasn't served in the aquarium meaning it was eaten at least seven years ago
  • At least one of the isopods didn't eat for six years and lived

If there are any biologists, it would be interesting to hear your comments on these guys.

[#1 The linked story did not take a pass on bad puns. #2 (See what I did there?) Has a video of a Giant isopod eating the face off a shark. --Ed.]

  • (Score: 2) by Kell on Wednesday June 03, @06:59AM

    by Kell (292) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday June 03, @06:59AM (#1002639)

    Things are really moving in the giant isopod fandom - I look forward to regular updates.

    Scientists ask questions. Engineers solve problems.
