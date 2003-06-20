from the lots-of-MREs dept.
How to make the food and water Mars-bound astronauts will need for their mission:
If we ever intend to send crewed missions to deep-space locations, then we need to come up with solutions for keeping the crews supplied. For astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS), who regularly receive resupply missions from Earth, this is not an issue. But for missions traveling to destinations like Mars and beyond, self-sufficiency is the name of the game.
This is the idea behind projects like BIOWYSE and TIME SCALE, which are being developed by the Centre for Interdisciplinary Research in Space (CIRiS) in Norway. These two systems are all about providing astronauts with a sustainable and renewable supply of drinking water and plant food. In so doing, they address two of the most important needs of humans performing long-duration missions that will take them far from home.
[...] In short, the ISS relies on costly resupply missions to provide 20% of its water and all of its food. But if and when astronauts establish outposts on the moon and Mars, this may not be an option. While sending supplies to the moon can be done in three days, the need to do so regularly will make the cost of sending food and water prohibitive. Meanwhile, it takes eight months for spacecraft to reach Mars, which is totally impractical.
So it is little wonder that the proposed mission architectures for the moon and Mars include in-situ resource utilization (ISRU), in which astronauts will use local resources to be as self-sufficient as possible. Ice on the lunar and Martian surfaces, a prime example, will be harvested to provide drinking and irrigation water. But missions to deep-space locations will not have this option while they are in transit.
[...] Technologies like these will be crucial when it comes time to establish a human presence on the moon, on Mars, and for the sake of deep-space missions. In the coming years, NASA plans to make the long-awaited return to the moon with Project Artemis, which will be the first step in the creation of what they envision as a program for "sustainable lunar exploration."
If we send
crudecrewed missions to Mars, it seems like we would first send robots there first. Find the water and test it. Robots to grow and test food. A return ship. Robots to refuel the return ship using local Martian resources to make methane and oxygen. And test it with an engine.
A crew shouldn't arrive until there is already a place for them to stay, a fueled return ship, and maybe extra fuel for the ship they came in as a backup return plan.
Sending humans is a big deal.
There are no resupply missions. No return for a year and a half since they land on Mars (assuming six month transit). A place to stay, supplies, working food / water, and return ship seem like minimum prerequisites before even sending people.
Can yummy protein rich bugs grow on Mars? Even in a contained environment? Various cooking sauces for these bugs could be brought from Earth.
Mealworms are pretty simple, but they require food. I think the agricultural infrastructure needs to be in place before you can start with any form of livestock. Probably easier/cheaper to initially send several years worth of food rather than attempt to bootstrap production from nothing.
Nothing about the travel time makes it totally impractical - expensive yes, but if the ISS gets re-supplied every 3 months, or whatever, a similar supply schedule could be established for Mars. Some of the supply ships would be on longer (much longer) transit orbits than others, but the net energy required to transit from Earth to Mars orbit is the same regardless of how long you take in getting there.
I wonder if the orbital mechanics mean that a ship scheduled to arrive at Mars at a non-optimal conjunction would actually have to be launched before one that arrives 3 months earlier at a more optimal conjunction...