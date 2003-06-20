from the deepers-creepers dept.
NASA InSight lander finally pushes its burrowing 'mole' heat probe into Mars:
NASA's InSight lander has had a pretty triumphant run on Mars investigating marsquakes and listening to the weird sounds of the red planet. There's been one sticking point, though: Mars hasn't welcomed the lander's heat probe, known as the "mole."
The heat probe is designed to hammer into Mars, burrow down deep and take the planet's internal temperature, but the probe kept popping out of the ground. NASA and the mole team have spent over a year working through possible solutions for the stuck mole, and they may finally be making some progress.
"After several assists from my robotic arm, the mole appears to be underground. It's been a real challenge troubleshooting from millions of miles away," the NASA InSight account tweeted on Wednesday.
InSight is on a mission to learn more about how rocky planets like Mars and Earth form. The heat probe could provide valuable data for scientists, but even if it doesn't work out, InSight's science mission will still be a success.
There's much more information (including an animated gif) on the mole mission's blog.
The question still remains whether the mole can continue its descent now that it's apparently below Mars' surface.
Previously:
(2020-03-19) NASA Succeeds in Banging Mole With a Shovel
(2020-02-23) Mashing May Mitigate Mars Mole Meandering
(2019-10-29) More Mars Mole Mission Misfortune
(2019-07-06) Mars Mole Mission Rues Resistanceless Regolith
(2019-06-06) NASA to Jack up Insight Lander to Assess Non-Penetrating Probe
(2019-03-05) InSight Impinges Insufficiently in Site
Related Stories
The NASA InSight Lander's drill, nicknamed 'The Mole', was unable to penetrate subsurface rocks in its first drilling session.
The instrument known as HP3 (Heat Flow and Physical Properties Package) attempted to drill down on February 28th. In a marathon 4 hour hammering session, that sadly still did not meet Susan Decker's standards, The Mole was able to push aside one subsurface rock at a depth of 13 centimeters (~5 hockey pucks stacked vertically) and reach a final depth of 50 centimeters/1.6 feet (a stack of 20 pucks) before encountering a second rock that it was unable to push aside even after ~4,000 hammer blows.
Another four-hour drilling session should happen soon, but mission planners have to wait for the system to cool down first. The hammering action causes friction, which in turn generates heat; several hours of hammering requires a two-day cooling period. Ideally, as the HP3 experiment proceeds toward the goal of drilling a hole 3 to 5 meters (10 to 16 feet) deep, the project will involve a series of four-hour drilling sessions, followed by two-day cooling periods and a day to take temperature readings.
The purpose of the drilling is to take temperature readings along the depth of the hole in 15 minute intervals to measure heat flow from the interior of Mars.
Here's hoping for more positive news after the next drilling session.
You may recall that back in November, NASA's Insight lander began drilling down into the surface of Mars hoping to reach a depth of 16 feet (5 meters) with an instrument affectionately dubbed "The Mole"
NASA scientists now have a plan to hopefully determine the cause of the Lander's shallow shoveling.
Although the mission went well, at the last moment the heat probe only managed to reach a depth of 13cm before progress stalled.
There are a couple of theories for what is causing this.
1) The probe may have simply hit a rock.
2) The soil around the heat probe may be too 'slick'. "(The mole needs a certain amount of soil friction to dig; otherwise, it will simply bounce in place.)"
Unfortunately right now, it is simply impossible to be sure. This is because the Insight Lander's support structure blocks the onboard camera's view of the instrument.
So, the mission team plans to use the lander's robotic arm to lift that support structure out of the way.
According to Lori Glaze, director of NASA's Planetary Science Division, this will allow the scientists to "gather more information and try at least one solution."
The lifting maneuver, which the team has been practicing with mock-ups at JPL, will begin on the Red Planet in late June. And InSight's handlers will proceed carefully.
"Over the course of a week, the arm will lift the structure in three steps, taking images and returning them so that engineers can make sure the mole isn't being pulled out of the ground while the structure is moved," NASA officials wrote in the same statement. "If removed from the soil, the mole can't go back in."
The investigation process itself will add friction to the soil near the mole according to Tilman Spohn of the German Aerospace Center which built the mole.
Updated information on the Mars InSight Lander's Mole probe.
NASA has now announced that the plan to investigate the cause of the mole's depthless digging was implemented successfully and they have the results
As was previously reported the Mars InSight Lander's heat probe was only able to reach a depth of 13cm in its attempts to drill to a final depth of five meters. Earlier this month NASA announced their plan to move the lander's support structure out of the way so it could view the hole and determine the problem.
Initially, the InSight team thought that the mole had hit a rock and was blocked. But after analysis and experimentation with a mock-up lander at test-bed facilities, they came up with another explanation: a cavity in the soil.
They couldn't be sure without seeing into the hole, which lead to the June effort to move aside the lander support structure.
Now that the mole's support structure has been moved aside, camera's[sic] on the lander's instrument arm are able to see into the hole. And they've confirmed what the InSight team suspected. A small pit has formed around the mole, depriving it of the necessary friction to penetrate deeper.
"The images coming back from Mars confirm what we've seen in our testing here on Earth," said HP3 Project Scientist Mattias Grott of DLR. "Our calculations were correct: This cohesive soil is compacting into walls as the mole hammers."
This is important because the mole works differently from your garden variety post hole digger and
relies on friction with the [soil] surrounding it to hammer its way into the ground [...]. Without that friction, the mole will just recoil from the hammering action, and bounce around in the hole, rather than penetrate.
This was actually the hoped for result as a large blocking rock would have effectively been game over. NASA will next put into action its plan to attempt to remedy the situation
The robotic instrument arm has a small scoop on the end, and they intend to use that scoop to pat on the hole and compress the soil, hopefully eliminating the cavity.
There is a NASA Q&A page on the mole's situation available as well.
Updated information on the Mars Insight Lander's Mole Mission.
As previously reported, the burrowing instrument on the Mars Insight Lander dubbed the 'mole' ran into trouble back in February.
Various efforts since, including most recently applying pressure to the instrument with the lander's arm scoop, were undertaken to help the little instrument out, and the most recent effort seemed to be succeeding. The lander managed another 3cm of progress! indicating that it had not encountered an impenetrable rock layer after all.
Sadly for the little spade that should, over the weekend the NASA InSight team tweeted the following discouraging news:
"Mars continues to surprise us. While digging this weekend the mole backed about halfway out of the ground. Preliminary assessment points to unexpected soil properties as the main reason. Team looking at next steps.
The stick like probe is supposed to dig its way down to a depth of about 5 meters and take temperature readings.
An image of the issue is here.
NASA engineers are preparing another tactic to get the troubled "mole" instrument on the Mars InSight lander burrowing into the regolith as intended.
Engineers plan to use the robotic arm on its InSight Mars lander to push a heat flow probe into the surface, acknowledging that they have "few alternatives" if that effort fails.
The Heat Flow and Physical Properties Package instrument team has spent nearly a year trying to get the instrument's probe, or "mole," to burrow into the surface. The mole has an internal hammering mechanism that is designed to drive the probe as deep as five meters into the surface in order to measure the heat flow from the planet's interior.
The mole, though, stopped only about 30 centimeters below the surface. The mission has tried a number of ways to get the mole moving again, including removing the instrument housing on the surface to allow the lander's robotic arm to try and fill in the hole created by the mole, as well as pin the mole to one side of that hole, increasing the friction needed for the mole to work its way into the surface.
In October, that use of the arm to pin the mole worked briefly, allowing the mole to burrow into the surface, only for it to rebound partially out of the hole. A second attempt led to the mole again rebounding partially out of the hole in January.
The mole is a 16-inch-long (40-centimeter) spike equipped with an internal hammering mechanism that relies on friction from the soil to help it dig down. The probe is designed to drag a ribbon-cable like tether behind it as it digs.
While pushing down on the top (back cap) of the probe seems an obvious approach, according to NASA "The team has avoided pushing on the back cap until now to avoid any potential damage to the tether."
Previous Coverage
More Mars Mole Mission Misfortune
Mars Mole Mission Rues Resistanceless Regolith
NASA to Jack up Insight Lander to Assess Non-Penetrating Probe
InSight Impinges Insufficiently in Site
Also at NASA-JPL
For those tracking the twisting tale of the NASA Mars InSight Lander's plucky heat probe nicknamed 'the mole' - there is some good news! NASA reports:
A bit of good news from #Mars: our new approach of using the robotic arm to push the mole appears to be working! The teams @NASAJPL/@DLR_en are excited to see the images and plan to continue this approach over the next few weeks. 💪 #SaveTheMole
FAQ: https://t.co/wnhp7c1gPT pic.twitter.com/5wYyn7IwVo
— NASA InSight (@NASAInSight) March 13, 2020
The mole is a 16-inch-long (40-centimeter) spike equipped with an internal hammering mechanism that relies on friction from the soil to help it dig down. The likely reason for its trouble digging is that the fine dry regolith, which is supposed to provide friction to keep the mole from bouncing up on each strike has not been doing so, causing the mole to work its way up and almost out of its hole.
By pushing down on the rod with a shovel-like sampling instrument, NASA is finally making progress getting the mole to dig again.
Direct link to the mission blog: https://www.dlr.de/blogs/en/all-blog-posts/The-InSight-mission-logbook.aspx.
Previously:
Mashing May Mitigate Mars Mole Meandering
More Mars Mole Mission Misfortune
Mars Mole Mission Rues Resistanceless Regolith
NASA to Jack up Insight Lander to Assess Non-Penetrating Probe
InSight Impinges Insufficiently in Site