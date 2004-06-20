from the 2cold2hold dept.
It's been a mixed bag for SpaceX the past few days. They had a successful launch and docking of the Crew Demo 2. They also recovered the booster successfully when it landed on the autonomous drone "Of Course I Still Love You". On the other hand, a test fire of their Starship prototype SN4 (serial number 4) was not so hot. Strike that, it was too hot to handle and experience an extremely Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly.
So SpaceX is at it again with another launch planned for tonight; exactly one hour from when this story was released. This time sending up another batch of Starlink satellites:
SpaceX is targeting Wednesday June 3 at 9:25 p.m. EDT, 1:25 UTC on June 4, for its eighth launch of Starlink satellites. Falcon 9 will lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. A backup opportunity is available on Thursday, June 4 at 9:03 p.m. EDT, 1:03 UTC on June 5.
Falcon 9's first stage previously supported the Telstar 18 VANTAGE mission in September 2018, the Iridium-8 mission in January 2019, and two separate Starlink missions in May 2019 and in January 2020. Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9's first stage on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
The Starlink satellites will deploy in an elliptical orbit approximately 15 minutes after liftoff. Prior to orbit raise, SpaceX engineers will conduct data reviews to ensure all Starlink satellites are operating as intended. Once the checkouts are complete, the satellites will then use their onboard ion thrusters to move into their intended orbits and operational altitude of 550 km.
As usual, the launch will be live-streamed on YouTube. Separately, a live feed of Starlink Mission Control Audio is also being made available.
Also at Ars Technica.
[20200530_203823 UTC: UPDATE: Launch was successful, all systems nominal, first stage successfully landed on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You", and Ben and Doug are on their 19-hour flight to the ISS (International Space Station). Live coverage continues all the way through docking.]
Today's the day— weather permitting, America is returning to space:
During Wednesday's technically smooth countdown, NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken came within 17 minutes of launching before a scrub due to poor weather. Now the crew will suit up and try again on Saturday despite still iffy weather.
SpaceX is working toward an instantaneous launch at 3:22pm ET (19:22 UTC). The big concern again today is the development of thunderstorms near the launch site this afternoon, which could violate a number of weather criteria, including not just precipitation, but also residual electric energy from lighting in the atmosphere. Overall, the chance of acceptable weather at launch time is about 50 percent, forecasters estimate. They are also watching for down-range conditions in case an emergency abort is required during the rocket's ascent to space.
This is nothing new for NASA or U.S. human spaceflight. As the commander, Hurley, noted on Twitter Friday that his first space mission in 2009 scrubbed five times for weather or technical issues before it finally lifted off. "All launch commit criteria is developed way ahead of any attempt," Hurley said. "This makes the correct scrub or launch decision easier in the heat of the moment."
It has been such a long, long road for NASA and SpaceX to reach this moment—thousands of engineers and technicians have labored to design, develop, test, and fly hardware for the Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket over the last decade. But now the hardware and crew are ready, and at just the right time, to go fly.
[...] A combined NASA and SpaceX webcast will begin today at 11am ET (15:00 UTC).
Launch is scheduled for exactly 2 hours from the time this story goes live.
You can also join the discussion on channel #Soylent on IRC (Internet Relay Chat).
(Score: 3, Funny) by Kell on Thursday June 04, @12:32AM (1 child)
Say what you like about Musk and SpaceX, but they made space exciting again. The recent analysis showing the incredible cost-savings to NASA from SpaceX is really just more egg on the faces of Boeing and ULA. This was the promised future of rocket ships and space travel we were promised, but which governments decided was 'too expensive' to bother investing in.
Scientists ask questions. Engineers solve problems.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday June 04, @01:16AM
https://arstechnica.com/features/2020/05/the-numbers-dont-lie-nasas-move-to-commercial-space-has-saved-money/ [arstechnica.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday June 04, @01:27AM
It's past max-q. Looks good.
