Zuckerberg Accused of Setting Dangerous Precedent
Mark Zuckerberg is setting a "dangerous precedent" by allowing a post by Donald Trump to remain on Facebook, a group of civil rights leaders has warned.
[...] In the post, the president wrote he would "send in the National Guard", and warned that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts".
Mr Trump shared the same message on Twitter, where it was hidden behind a warning label, prompting an escalating row between Twitter and the White House.
Mr Zuckerberg had previously defended his decision to leave the same post up on Facebook, saying he disagreed with Mr Trump's words but that people "should be able to see this for themselves".
After meeting Mr Zuckerberg, three civil rights leaders responded that he was wrong.
[...] The joint statement, released on Monday night, was signed by Vanita Gupta, president of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights; Sherrilyn Ifill, director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund; and Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change. It has been published online by Axios.
A Facebook spokesman said: "We're grateful that leaders in the civil rights community took the time to share candid, honest feedback with Mark and Sheryl [Sandberg, Facebook's COO].
Mark Zuckerberg on Leaked Audio: Trump's Looting and Shooting Reference "Has no History of Dogwhistling
In an internal video call with Facebook employees on Tuesday obtained by Recode, CEO Mark Zuckerberg doubled down on his controversial decision to take no action on a post last week from President Donald Trump. In the post, Trump referred to the ongoing protests in the US against racism and police brutality and said, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."
Facebook's handling of Trump's post — which included language similar to what segregationists used when referring to black protesters in the civil rights era — has divided employees at Facebook and prompted them to openly criticize Zuckerberg in a way they never have before. Around 400 employees staged a virtual walkout of work on Monday, at least two employees have resigned in protest, others have threatened to resign, and several senior-level managers have publicly disagreed with Zuckerberg's stance — calling for him to take down or otherwise moderate Trump's post, as Facebook's competitor Twitter already has.
[...] "I knew that the stakes were very high on this, and knew a lot of people would be upset if we made the decision to leave it up," Zuckerberg said on the call. He went on to say that after reviewing the implications of Trump's statement, he decided that "the right action for where we are right now is to leave this up."
[...] "We basically concluded after the research and after everything I've read and all the different folks that I've talked to that the reference is clearly to aggressive policing — maybe excessive policing — but it has no history of being read as a dog whistle for vigilante supporters to take justice into their own hands," Zuckerberg said on the call. He also said that, overall, Facebook still reserves the right to moderate Trump.
Civil Rights Leaders Slam Zuckerberg Over Response to Trump Posts, Says Report
A group of civil rights leaders issued a scathing statement on Monday about Facebook in the wake of a meeting with the social networking company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg and other top executives, according to a report by Axios. The meeting was set-up to discuss Facebook's decision to leave up a post by US President Donald Trump that the civil rights leaders say incites violence.
"He [Zuckerberg] did not demonstrate understanding of historic or modern-day voter suppression and he refuses to acknowledge how Facebook is facilitating Trump's call for violence against protesters," the heads of the The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Color of Change said in a joint statement. "Mark is setting a very dangerous precedent for other voices who would say similar harmful things on Facebook."
The meeting, which was held on Monday night over video call, came after Facebook employees staged a rare protest in the form of a virtual walkout to express their anger against Zuckerberg's response to Trump. It also followed Twitter's move to hide the same post by Trump behind a warning that says the tweet violated the site's rules against "glorifying violence."
"We're grateful that leaders in the civil rights community took the time to share candid, honest feedback with Mark and Sheryl [Sandberg]," a Facebook company spokesperson said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. "It is an important moment to listen, and we look forward to continuing these conversations."
[...] "We believe that if a post incites violence, it should be removed regardless of whether it is newsworthy, even if it comes from a politician."
(Score: 4, Touché) by fustakrakich on Thursday June 04, @04:53AM (7 children)
Real civil rights leaders would never call for censorship
REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Thursday June 04, @05:00AM (1 child)
This. "Segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever". That's an infamous line from George Wallace's inaugural address as governor of Alabama, in 1963. The media of the day, no matter their opinion, would not have dreamed of censoring it. The Black press probably printed it too. Why hide the racism? Why not let it all hang out there, so we can judge it?
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 04, @05:03AM
There have already been looters shot and a 77 year old black ex cop shot dead by looters. Why assume it was a historical reference rather than a truism? Where's the condemnation of people promoting looting? Clowns [twitter.com]
(Score: 0, Troll) by qzm on Thursday June 04, @05:06AM (2 children)
Pretty much this. Trumps statement was clearly a warning to PROTEST not LOOT, put in that oh so agressively American way that he seems to prefer.
But consider one thing, this is in NO way an attempt to incite people to actions - he is, for better or worse, the President of the US, He does actually have some power in this matter.
It is a statement of intent, not an incitement.
Would these people rather the President was doing things behind closed doors (which is the more general method) and then when people get shot without at least SOME warning, just a lot of doubletalk and hand waving?
If there is one feature of Trump that should be held in high esteem, its his habit of blathering off publicly what is on his mind - its one hell of a lot preferably to the backroom deals that most politicians use4 for EVERYTHING these days.
Perhaps instead they should be arguing over if Trump should actually take such actions, rather than trying to claim the US President shouldn't be heard.. Do the REALLY want to de-platform someone who has such power?
Isnt it better we all hear as much of what is on his mind as possible?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by c0lo on Thursday June 04, @05:16AM
Because, oh, these are the only two ways POTUS can react to dismantle the crisis, right?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Thursday June 04, @05:29AM
How dare a civilian organization not bow to the President, the God Emperor of USofA?
Oh, Gods, can you imagine? What it would have been if the founding fathers were to be deplatformed by Tweeter and FB?
(point: methinks a President should be able to reach to the citizens by heaps of other means, his Orangeness has been the first one to depend on Twitter and FoxNews for his... ummm... communication needs. You recon it's a healthy [vox.com] dependency [vox.com]?)
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Arik on Thursday June 04, @05:07AM
These people are not civil rights leaders, they're "civil rights" grifters.
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 04, @05:47AM
(Score: 1) by petecox on Thursday June 04, @06:00AM
I fear this obsession with TwitFace, riots and el presidente estadounidense is clogging up the submissions queue for more important trivialities such as the Firefox 77 release.