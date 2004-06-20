from the made-on-Caprica dept.
Phys.org reports on researchers creating synthetic Rebuilt Red Blood Cells (RRBCs) that not only match the normal characteristics of natural RBCs, but add new capabilities as well.
most artificial red blood cells have had one or a few, but not all, key features of the natural versions. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Nano have made synthetic red blood cells that have all of the cells' natural abilities, plus a few new ones.
The newly created RRBCs have the usual characteristics of RBCs and
take up oxygen from the lungs and deliver it to the body's tissues. These disk-shaped cells contain millions of molecules of hemoglobin—an iron-containing protein that binds oxygen. RBCs are highly flexible, which allows them to squeeze through tiny capillaries and then bounce back to their former shape. The cells also contain proteins on their surface that allow them to circulate through blood vessels for a long time without being gobbled up by immune cells.
But they also have some new tricks natural cells do not, the researchers
developed modular procedures with which to load functional cargos such as hemoglobin, drugs, magnetic nanoparticles, and ATP biosensors within the RRBC interior to enable various functions, including oxygen delivery, therapeutic drug delivery, magnetic manipulation, and toxin biosensing and detection.
The RRBCs were created by
first coating donated human RBCs with a thin layer of silica. They layered positively and negatively charged polymers over the silica-RBCs, and then etched away the silica, producing flexible replicas. Finally, the team coated the surface of the replicas with natural RBC membranes.
Future studies are already planned.
Artificial Blood Storable for a Year Shows Efficacy in Rabbits
Breakthrough (Mostly) Converts All Blood Types to Type O
Biomimetic Rebuilding of Multifunctional Red Blood Cells: Modular Design Using Functional Components, ACS Nano (DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.9b08714)
http://viralportal.net/scientists-can-now-convert-all-blood-types-into-the-universal-donor-blood-type-o/:
Millions of hospital patients are set to benefit from a new medical breakthrough which turns all donated blood into a universal type (O+).
[...] By modifying an enzyme to snip off the antigens from types A and B blood, they’ve managed to make it more like the universal donor type O+. The study is published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.
The A and B antigens are sugars that are carried on the surface of red blood cells. It is the combination of these antigens—with blood cells having one, all, or none of these antigens—that give rise to the four principal blood types: A, B, AB, and O. This is what determines which blood you can accept and who you can give blood to. Whilst type O, can be given to anyone as the blood cells have neither A and B antigens, all other types can cause life-threatening immune reactions if given to the wrong patient.
[...] The team [from the University of British Columbia] created the enzyme through a process known as “directed evolution.” This is a method of protein engineering that is based on natural selection and allows a user to evolve a protein, such as an enzyme, towards a desired goal. Starting with an original enzyme, the scientist inserted mutations into the gene that codes for it. By selecting the mutants that were most efficient in removing the antigens, and repeating the process again and again, the researchers were able to make the enzyme 170 times more effective over just five generations.
[...] However, their job, is not yet finished. Whilst the enzyme was able to remove the vast majority of antigens from type A and B blood, they were not able to remove all of them. As the immune system is incredibly sensitive to blood groups—so much so that even small amounts of residual antigen can trigger an immune response—the scientists must first be certain that all antigens are absent.
The study is published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society
Researchers from Japan's National Defense Medical College report they have developed an artificial blood substitute that shows comparable efficacy to normal blood in saving exsanguinated rabbits.
When the artificial blood was tested on 10 rabbits suffering from serious blood loss, six of them survived, a ratio comparable to that among rabbits treated with real blood, according to the team.
No negative side effects, such as blood clotting, were reported, the researchers said.
The blood substitute was developed by combining "previously developed substitutes for red blood cells (RBCs) and platelets (PLTs) for transfusion", it can also be stored for over a year un-refrigerated (whole blood can only be stored for about 20 days, and platelets only 4 days.) The artificial blood does not suffer from blood-type rejection issues allowing earlier interventions and
injured patients can be treated before they arrive at hospitals, resulting in a higher survival rate, the team said.
U.S. journal Transfusion (https://doi.org/10.1111/trf.15427)(paywalled).