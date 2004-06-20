Millions of hospital patients are set to benefit from a new medical breakthrough which turns all donated blood into a universal type (O+).

[...] By modifying an enzyme to snip off the antigens from types A and B blood, they’ve managed to make it more like the universal donor type O+. The study is published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

The A and B antigens are sugars that are carried on the surface of red blood cells. It is the combination of these antigens—with blood cells having one, all, or none of these antigens—that give rise to the four principal blood types: A, B, AB, and O. This is what determines which blood you can accept and who you can give blood to. Whilst type O, can be given to anyone as the blood cells have neither A and B antigens, all other types can cause life-threatening immune reactions if given to the wrong patient.

[...] The team [from the University of British Columbia] created the enzyme through a process known as “directed evolution.” This is a method of protein engineering that is based on natural selection and allows a user to evolve a protein, such as an enzyme, towards a desired goal. Starting with an original enzyme, the scientist inserted mutations into the gene that codes for it. By selecting the mutants that were most efficient in removing the antigens, and repeating the process again and again, the researchers were able to make the enzyme 170 times more effective over just five generations.

[...] However, their job, is not yet finished. Whilst the enzyme was able to remove the vast majority of antigens from type A and B blood, they were not able to remove all of them. As the immune system is incredibly sensitive to blood groups—so much so that even small amounts of residual antigen can trigger an immune response—the scientists must first be certain that all antigens are absent.