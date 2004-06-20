The Australian government's DTA (Digital Transformation Agency) already forked over a large sum of money to have its public servants in Services Australia (nee Centrelink/Medicare) build a front end for Australians to access Government services and payment information. Now it is looking to redo that work by paying a contractor an exorbitant amount of money for yet another government portal website, this time to the tune of an increasing amount of money to Deloitte. Dubbed "Son-of-mygov", the cost has now blown out to 23 million after it previously doubled to 19.5 million from the original contract. This is, of course, business as usual for Deloitte who charge any changes as businesses do. For the Australian tax payers who are funding this project there should be great concern as son-of-mygov has no business case with yet another business being paid to formulate one while Deloitte builds the new system.

Do we start building roads before having a plan for why a road is needed?