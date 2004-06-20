from the Spend-money-to-make-business-happy dept.
The Australian government's DTA (Digital Transformation Agency) already forked over a large sum of money to have its public servants in Services Australia (nee Centrelink/Medicare) build a front end for Australians to access Government services and payment information. Now it is looking to redo that work by paying a contractor an exorbitant amount of money for yet another government portal website, this time to the tune of an increasing amount of money to Deloitte. Dubbed "Son-of-mygov", the cost has now blown out to 23 million after it previously doubled to 19.5 million from the original contract. This is, of course, business as usual for Deloitte who charge any changes as businesses do. For the Australian tax payers who are funding this project there should be great concern as son-of-mygov has no business case with yet another business being paid to formulate one while Deloitte builds the new system.
Do we start building roads before having a plan for why a road is needed?
(Score: 1) by noirmaru on Thursday June 04, @09:35AM (1 child)
ah, the ripest fruit falls first...
i can understand the idea that the government does not have the capacity to undertake such projects - one can only imagine the bottomless pit of money that that would be. what is mind boggling is that the government cannot even employ people who are able to manage a contract. why is government fundamentally against basic competency?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 04, @09:45AM
They already built one. It's called MyGov.
This is another implementation. Yes, they do have the capability and capacity. In Canberra the government is the biggest employer. Various departments build and maintain hundreds of business systems for government projects.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 04, @09:48AM
19 million? Seriously?