Project Gutenberg Public Domain Library Blocked in Italy For Copyright Infringement:
Project Gutenberg, a volunteer effort to digitize and archive books, is sometimes described as the world’s oldest digital library.
Founded in 1971, Project Gutenberg‘s archives now stretch to a total of more than 62,000 books, with a focus on titles that entered the public domain after their copyrights expired. The library does carry some and in-copyright books but these are distributed with the express permission of their owners.
The project has an excellent reputation and its work is considered a great contribution to education and culture. However, it now transpires that the site has been rendered inaccessible by ISPs in Italy under the instructions of the Public Prosecutor at the Court of Rome.
[...] The seizure/blocking notice states that all of the targeted domains “distributed, transmitted and disseminated in pdf format, magazines, newspapers and books (property protected by copyright) after having illegally acquired numerous computer files with their content, communicating them to the public, [and] entering them into a system of communication networks.”
[...] “The investigation, conducted by a special unit of the Guardia di Finanza, has been developed in the context of monitoring the targeted Internet networks to combat economic and financial offenses perpetrated online.
“In this context, the operators identified some web resources registered on foreign servers which make content and magazines available to the public early in the morning, allowing users to view or download digital copies,” the court document reads. (translated from Italian)
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday June 04, @10:06PM
And this is precisely why we need a way to circumvent the ISP. And in the US they should at least be regulated as common carriers.
In other words, *Leave Twitter/Facebook Alone!*
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday June 04, @10:09PM (3 children)
Can an Italian human confirm this block?
(Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday June 04, @10:41PM (1 child)
>Can an Italian human...
No, but the block is at DNS level. By adding
152.19.134.47 gutenberg.org www.gutenberg.org
to /etc/hosts I could access the main page, some more manual lookups may be needed for content if hosted on other domains.
Italian government, which I remind you is leftist with a Soviet short term outlook, has already censored chans like 8ch and let Islamic and antifa equivalent content online. But one could say it is mere chance depending on your list of sites. Ok. April 25 leftist celebration, no fallout for people not respecting covid distancing. June 3 independentist demonstration, police is collecting evidence to fine the guys not distancing.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday June 04, @10:46PM
"Leftist"? Isn't Berlusconi still lingering around somewhere?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 04, @10:46PM
An Italian human?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 04, @10:32PM
Italian police, in fact all Italian civil servants, are idiots who are only interested in counting the hours until they can stuff themselves with pasta at lunch and dinner.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Thursday June 04, @10:41PM
I fully expect "the internet" as we knew it to get entirely stomped out and replaced by some corporatenet where there is nothing but shopping, buying moves, and idiots twatting, all DRMed and non-anonymous. Sort of like a modern MSN/AOL/Compuserve service. It's been moving in that direction for a long time now. Sacks of crap can get away with whatever they want.