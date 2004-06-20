Stories
Researchers Document the First Use of Maize in Mesoamerica

Friday June 05, @02:14AM
Phoenix666 writes:

UNM researchers document the first use of maize in Mesoamerica:

The research, titled Early isotopic evidence for maize as a staple grain in the Americas and published by Prufer and his team in the journal Science Advances, reveals new information about when the now-ubiquitous maize became a key part of people’s diets. Until now, little was known about when humans living in the tropics of Central America first started eating corn. But the “unparalleled” discovery of remarkably well-preserved ancient human skeletons in Central American rock shelters has revealed when corn became a key part of people’s diet in the Americas.

[...] Maize was domesticated from teosinte, a wild grass growing in the lower reaches of the Balsas River Valley of Central Mexico, around 9,000 years ago. There is evidence maize was first cultivated in the Maya lowlands around 6,500 years ago, at about the same time that it appears along the Pacific coast of Mexico. But there is no evidence that maize was a staple grain at that time.

The first use of corn may have been for an early form of liquor.

Why eat tortillas when you can make booze?

Douglas J. Kennett, Keith M. Prufer, Brendan J. Culleton, et al. Early isotopic evidence for maize as a staple grain in the Americas [open], Science Advances (DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aba3245)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @02:24AM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @02:24AM (#1003509)

    It's called corn.

    • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday June 05, @02:26AM

      by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Friday June 05, @02:26AM (#1003512)

      That's right: maizehole doesn't have the same, ahem... ring to it.

    • (Score: 4, Insightful) by Arik on Friday June 05, @02:37AM (1 child)

      by Arik (4543) on Friday June 05, @02:37AM (#1003520) Journal
      Actually corn just means the most common grain. In the US, it's maize. In England, it's wheat, and in Sweden, it's barley.

      There's nothing wrong with calling it corn, but if you're writing for an international audience you should make it clear which corn you're talking about.
  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday June 05, @02:24AM (4 children)

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Friday June 05, @02:24AM (#1003510)

    The first use of corn may have been for an early form of liquor.

    Humanity has always seemed to apply the following rule to any new food item it discovers: before you do anything else, stick it in a vessel and see if it ferments into something no too toxic to can get drunk with. It's amazing the number of herbs, grains, tubers, saps and just about anythings that have been made into liquors.

    • (Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Friday June 05, @02:42AM

      by PartTimeZombie (4827) Subscriber Badge on Friday June 05, @02:42AM (#1003523)

      Native Americans were also into the use of various psychedelic substances, but that may have been more about ritual than an after work refreshment.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @03:05AM (2 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @03:05AM (#1003534)

      How did they know to distill liquor? I am talking tequila. Was it after the Spanish conquest?

      • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday June 05, @03:08AM (1 child)

        by c0lo (156) on Friday June 05, @03:08AM (#1003535) Journal

        No need to distill beer to get drunk.

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @03:14AM

          by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @03:14AM (#1003539)

          uhm... how does agave cactus beer taste?

  • (Score: 2) by Arik on Friday June 05, @02:35AM (2 children)

    by Arik (4543) on Friday June 05, @02:35AM (#1003516) Journal
    Corn is one of the 'three sisters' of new world agriculture - they are corn, squash, and beans. The corn serves as support for the beans, and the squash discourages both other animals from harvesting the crop and other plants from fighting it for space.

    Having all three greatly reduces the danger of malnutrition that a diet with only one of the three would face.

    However corn requires treatment before it is fit for human consumption. Nixtamalization is ideal, but the earliest evidence of it so far is only about 4k years old, and clearly corn was cultivated for a long time prior to that. So it makes perfect sense that it was being parched instead. Parched corn can be used in a few ways that I am familiar with, but producing alcohol seems likely to have been the most popular one. When you pack parched corn for a trip, you're hoping you won't have to eat it...
    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @02:49AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @02:49AM (#1003527)

      "'three sisters' of new world agriculture"

      That may be (or not), but it's the potato that made the biggest impact globally. The thing is packed with carbs, and grows just about everywhere, and super quick, too.

      • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Arik on Friday June 05, @03:04AM

        by Arik (4543) on Friday June 05, @03:04AM (#1003533) Journal
        Potato is good also, but it's not a native crop in North America. It originated in Peru, and did not spread so widely as the three sisters. The Spanish brought it back from Peru, and it spread widely in Europe, where was greatly valued as an almost drop-in replacement for turnips and rutabagas (staples particularly in the northern part of the continent) but more palatable and easier to grow and store. It was not common in North America until the British Colonists imported stock from Ireland.
