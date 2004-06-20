from the amaizing-inauguration-of-the-liquid-lunch dept.
UNM researchers document the first use of maize in Mesoamerica:
The research, titled Early isotopic evidence for maize as a staple grain in the Americas and published by Prufer and his team in the journal Science Advances, reveals new information about when the now-ubiquitous maize became a key part of people’s diets. Until now, little was known about when humans living in the tropics of Central America first started eating corn. But the “unparalleled” discovery of remarkably well-preserved ancient human skeletons in Central American rock shelters has revealed when corn became a key part of people’s diet in the Americas.
[...] Maize was domesticated from teosinte, a wild grass growing in the lower reaches of the Balsas River Valley of Central Mexico, around 9,000 years ago. There is evidence maize was first cultivated in the Maya lowlands around 6,500 years ago, at about the same time that it appears along the Pacific coast of Mexico. But there is no evidence that maize was a staple grain at that time.
The first use of corn may have been for an early form of liquor.
Journal Reference:
Douglas J. Kennett, Keith M. Prufer, Brendan J. Culleton, et al. Early isotopic evidence for maize as a staple grain in the Americas [open], Science Advances (DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aba3245)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @02:24AM (3 children)
It's called corn.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday June 05, @02:26AM
That's right: maizehole doesn't have the same, ahem... ring to it.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Arik on Friday June 05, @02:37AM (1 child)
There's nothing wrong with calling it corn, but if you're writing for an international audience you should make it clear which corn you're talking about.
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 3, Interesting) by PartTimeZombie on Friday June 05, @02:38AM
I always wondered why the English Corn Laws were called that.
Now I know.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday June 05, @02:24AM (4 children)
Humanity has always seemed to apply the following rule to any new food item it discovers: before you do anything else, stick it in a vessel and see if it ferments into something no too toxic to can get drunk with. It's amazing the number of herbs, grains, tubers, saps and just about anythings that have been made into liquors.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Friday June 05, @02:42AM
Native Americans were also into the use of various psychedelic substances, but that may have been more about ritual than an after work refreshment.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @03:05AM (2 children)
How did they know to distill liquor? I am talking tequila. Was it after the Spanish conquest?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday June 05, @03:08AM (1 child)
No need to distill beer to get drunk.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @03:14AM
uhm... how does agave cactus beer taste?
(Score: 2) by Arik on Friday June 05, @02:35AM (2 children)
Having all three greatly reduces the danger of malnutrition that a diet with only one of the three would face.
However corn requires treatment before it is fit for human consumption. Nixtamalization is ideal, but the earliest evidence of it so far is only about 4k years old, and clearly corn was cultivated for a long time prior to that. So it makes perfect sense that it was being parched instead. Parched corn can be used in a few ways that I am familiar with, but producing alcohol seems likely to have been the most popular one. When you pack parched corn for a trip, you're hoping you won't have to eat it...
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @02:49AM (1 child)
"'three sisters' of new world agriculture"
That may be (or not), but it's the potato that made the biggest impact globally. The thing is packed with carbs, and grows just about everywhere, and super quick, too.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Arik on Friday June 05, @03:04AM
"The *other* sort of Marxist."