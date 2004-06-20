from the lending-a-hand dept.
Robotic Third Arm Can Smash Through Walls
When we've written about adding useful robotic bits to people in the past, whether it's some extra fingers or an additional arm or two, the functionality has generally been limited to slow moving, lightweight tasks. Holding or carrying things. Stabilizing objects or the user. That sort of thing. But that's not what we want. What we want are wearable robotic arms that turn us into a superhero, like Marvel Comics' Doc Ock, who I'm just going to go ahead and assume is a good guy because those robotic arms strapped to his torso look awesome.
At ICRA this week, researchers from Université de Sherbrooke in Canada are finally giving us what we want, in the form of a waist-mounted remote controlled hydraulic arm that can help you with all kinds of tasks while also being able, should you feel the need, to smash through walls.
Supernumerary 3DOF Robotic Arm (2m50s video)
Multifunctional 3-DOF Wearable Supernumerary Robotic Arm Based on Magnetorheological Clutches
(Score: 2) by Bot on Friday June 05, @10:55AM
- chief
- wat
- we idone testing, all OK. that thing can instakill two equipped infantry guys with one strike
- we cannot advertise that, robocalypse, our plans, remember?
- how about smashing through a car engine
- no, many car lovers around
- smashing down a house
- no, people will link that to us when we go smashing their houses down, find something leftists hate, once you get leftists onboard you are set
- leftists hate riches whites and barriers
- barrier it is make it smash wall
- k
and they all lived happily ever after
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @10:56AM
Working in a wood shop, having a 3rd hand could be a big help. However, when using machinery, having a second person around for safety backup (and to call 911 if needed) is still a good idea--the 3rd arm might lull someone into working solo when there really should be backup.