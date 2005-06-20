Stories
Long-Lost Maxis Game "SimRefinery" Rediscovered, Uploaded to Internet Archive

posted by martyb on Friday June 05, @03:05PM
Software

takyon writes:

A lost Maxis "Sim" game has been discovered by an Ars reader, uploaded for all

We at Ars Technica are proud to be members of video game archiving history today. SimRefinery, one of PC gaming's most notoriously "lost" video games, now exists—as a fully playable game, albeit an unfinished one—thanks to an Ars Technica reader commenting on the story of its legend.

Two weeks ago, I reported on a story about Maxis Business Solutions, a subdivision of the game developer Maxis created in the wake of SimCity's booming success. Librarian and archivist Phil Salvador published an epic, interview-filled history of one of the game industry's earliest examples of a "serious" gaming division, which was formed as a way to cash in on major businesses' interest in using video games as work-training simulators.

[...] The anonymous Ars user returned to our comments section on Thursday to confirm that they'd uploaded the disk's contents, after an apparently annoying extraction process, to archive.org for everyone in the world to download and play.

Original Submission


Long-Lost Maxis Game "SimRefinery" Rediscovered, Uploaded to Internet Archive
  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @03:15PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @03:15PM (#1003771)

    I hear St Greta was playing it during the lock down.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @03:19PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @03:19PM (#1003776)

      Simcopter was cool too. You could fly armed choppers around cities and pick off protesters.

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @03:26PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @03:26PM (#1003781)

        Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operator (15W)

                Enlisted Officer

                Active Duty Army Reserve National Guard Entry Level

        Overview

        Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operators are remote pilots of unmanned observation aircrafts, aka military drones, or UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) that gather intelligence used in operational tactics. Our drone operators are intelligence specialists; they are integral to providing Army personnel with information about enemy forces and battle areas.
        Job Duties

                Conduct air reconnaissance, surveillance, targeting and acquisition missions
                Plan and analyze flight missions
                Perform preflight, in flight and postflight checks and procedures
                Launch and recover air frame from runway
                Perform maintenance on communications equipment, power sources, light/heavy wheeled vehicles and crane operations

        https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/browse-career-and-job-categories/transportation-and-aviation/unmanned-aerial-vehicle-operator.html [goarmy.com]

