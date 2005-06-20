from the catch-the-buzz dept.
Combat drone to compete against piloted plane:
The US Air Force will pit an advanced autonomous aircraft against a piloted plane in a challenge set for July 2021.
The project could eventually lead to unpiloted fighter aircraft that use artificial intelligence (AI).
Lt Gen Jack Shanahan, head of the Pentagon's Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, called the test a "bold, bold idea".
Air Force Magazine also described the development of autonomous fighter jets as a "big Moonshot" for the military.
[...] When announced in 2018, the project envisioned the development of an unpiloted fighter jet.
Asked by Air Force Magazine whether this was still the objective, Lt Gen Shanahan said he did not know but added that AI-enabled systems could be used in other ways.
"Maybe I shouldn't be thinking about a 65ft-wingspan, maybe it is a small autonomous swarming capability," he explained.
Such swarms of drone aircraft could be deployed under a pilot's control or operate autonomously. A US military project called Skyborg will explore how the pilot of a fighter jet could control other drone aircraft - which would act as airborne sidekicks.
[Protoss] Carrier has arrived.
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Saturday June 06, @01:57AM
This has to succeed just for the name.
Just building something huge and sticking guns on it. It's....Super American. ---Kogoro Kurata
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 06, @02:06AM
Remote piloted drones still have someone in control. When used to kill people, that pilot is removed from direct interaction with the aircraft, the munitions, the reality of delivering that deadly blow.
There's already plenty of reasons using drones would make people more willing to kill. Now even that isn't enough and fully autonomous killing machines are in the testing stages. No more guilt at all, just instructions the plane followed.
Collateral damage? Not even worth a "we're sorry" anymore because there's no longer a person to blame.
Glitch in the software? Will that get a "we'll fix it next time," or a "bad luck...surely it won't happen again?"
With the way things are going right now, I would expect the president of the US would turn these loose on protestors just so he could show how he "dominated" them.