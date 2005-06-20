Stories
posted by martyb on Saturday June 06, @04:13AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the unmasking-pollution dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

Surgical masks are washing up in growing quantities on the shores of Hong Kong, a city that has overwhelmingly embraced face coverings to fight the coronavirus.

Conservationists say the masks are adding to already alarmingly high levels of plastic waste in the waters around the finance hub.

"The single use plastic mask is just another additional burden that we are leaving behind for the future generations on the beach," Gary Stokes, co-founder of OceansAsia, told AFP.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 06, @04:51AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 06, @04:51AM (#1004085)

    but the bigger problem is dumping garbage in the ocean.

