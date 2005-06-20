Stories
The Day Is Dawning on a Four-Day Work Week

posted by martyb on Friday June 05, @07:23PM
from the toiling-away dept.
Business

Phoenix666 writes:

The day is dawning on a four-day work week:

A true four-day workweek entails full-timers clocking about 30 hours instead of 40. There are many reasons why this is appealing today: families are struggling to cover child care in the absence of daycares and schools; workplaces are trying to reduce the number of employees congregating in offices each day; and millions of people have lost their jobs.

A shorter work week could allow parents to cobble together child care, allow workplaces to stagger attendance and, theoretically, allow the available work to be divided among more people who need employment.

The most progressive shorter work week entails no salary reductions. This sounds crazy, but it rests on peer-reviewed research into shorter work weeks, which finds workers can be as productive in 30 hours as they are in 40, because they waste less time and are better-rested.

30 hours is for pikers. The !Kung work about 20.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @07:34PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @07:34PM (#1003916)

    Boomers work zero hours per week, living well off their defined-benefit pension plans. Time to call a millennial gig worker to deliver my pizza.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @07:40PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @07:40PM (#1003922)

      I get my pizza delivered by drones. I call millennials over only to degrade them with sexual abuse.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @07:40PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @07:40PM (#1003921)

    But I don't think it'll happen. Not every industry is white collar.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @07:41PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @07:41PM (#1003923)

    Your !Kung link shows that hunters and gatherers don't have it so bad compared to us, except for periods of famine, possibly resulting in death.
    I would say one of the MAIN drivers for adopting agriculture is because it RELIABLY supports a larger population. This means more fighters to kick the ass of and displace the hunter gatherers.

  • (Score: 2) by richtopia on Friday June 05, @07:51PM

    by richtopia (3160) Subscriber Badge on Friday June 05, @07:51PM (#1003929) Homepage Journal

    Most of my friends and colleagues (mostly engineers) are more busy than ever. I would be willing to take a pay cut to guarantee working 30 hours a week, but I would expect the typical salaried position mantra of "pay for 40hours/week, expect 60" to still apply.

