from the toiling-away dept.
The day is dawning on a four-day work week:
A true four-day workweek entails full-timers clocking about 30 hours instead of 40. There are many reasons why this is appealing today: families are struggling to cover child care in the absence of daycares and schools; workplaces are trying to reduce the number of employees congregating in offices each day; and millions of people have lost their jobs.
A shorter work week could allow parents to cobble together child care, allow workplaces to stagger attendance and, theoretically, allow the available work to be divided among more people who need employment.
The most progressive shorter work week entails no salary reductions. This sounds crazy, but it rests on peer-reviewed research into shorter work weeks, which finds workers can be as productive in 30 hours as they are in 40, because they waste less time and are better-rested.
30 hours is for pikers. The !Kung work about 20.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @07:34PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @07:40PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @07:40PM
But I don't think it'll happen. Not every industry is white collar.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 05, @07:41PM
Your !Kung link shows that hunters and gatherers don't have it so bad compared to us, except for periods of famine, possibly resulting in death.
I would say one of the MAIN drivers for adopting agriculture is because it RELIABLY supports a larger population. This means more fighters to kick the ass of and displace the hunter gatherers.
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Friday June 05, @07:51PM
Most of my friends and colleagues (mostly engineers) are more busy than ever. I would be willing to take a pay cut to guarantee working 30 hours a week, but I would expect the typical salaried position mantra of "pay for 40hours/week, expect 60" to still apply.