Tic-Tac-Toe Implemented in Single Call to Printf()

posted by martyb on Saturday June 06, @04:06PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the your-move dept.
upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Tic-Tac-Toe Implemented In Single Call To Printf():

[Nicholas Carlini] programmed a C implementation of two-player Tic Tac Toe, and he did it in a single call to printf(). The arguments for that single function call get mind-bendingly complex, so it may come as no surprise that it was written for The International Obfuscated C Code Contest (IOCCC).

Most of us are aware that printf() is one of those functions that is considerably more complex under the hood, and capable of far more, than it may appear to be. But did you know that it is capable of Turing-complete computation?

Can't wait to see the version that can play checkers and chess!

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 06, @04:12PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 06, @04:12PM (#1004216)

    Poettering reads this article and decides to implement printf() in SystemD.

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 06, @04:18PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 06, @04:18PM (#1004220)

    These guys would have a field day with APL.

    Back then, there used to be all sorts of one-line code porn, like this one line of APL code that could draw an elephant.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 06, @04:36PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 06, @04:36PM (#1004225)

    With properly initialized variables, I can reduce the contents of my entire hard drive or even the whole internet to the same line of code.

    This is going to be a huge breakthrough for data compression.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 06, @04:40PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 06, @04:40PM (#1004227)

    So, not really.

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday June 06, @04:49PM

    by looorg (578) on Saturday June 06, @04:49PM (#1004237)

    As much as I like this, and I always enjoy this kind of things, I can't help but at the same time think -- so what? It's not in a single Printf, it's in a single call of printf to activate it all. There is a fair amount of defines and setup that just gets called once then to get the ball rolling. I was when I saw the headline thinking that this is gonna be one hell of a printf line. So in that regard it was a bit of a disappointment. Also a lot of the defines and setup are just there to obfuscate instead of writing things plainly. Which he explains.

    I have no idea if it's a good tic-tac-toe program, I didn't bother compiling it or test it and I can't really tell just by looking at it -- not that I gave it that much thought or time. How does it evaluate moves or does it just plonk down a symbol in whatever square is available? Randomly? First available space? He doesn't explain move-evaluation as far as I can tell.

    A player makes an illegal move; their opponent wins

    Is this one of the rules of tic-tac-toe? I can't really remember ever having that issue. What would be an illegal move? Plonking down a number/symbol in an already occupied space? Sometimes people don't like or let you start by putting a number in the center square etc. But I don't think I ever heard of illegal moves in tic-tac-toe before. What would they be?

  • (Score: 2) by ChrisMaple on Saturday June 06, @04:58PM

    by ChrisMaple (6964) on Saturday June 06, @04:58PM (#1004240)

    In konsole, in bash. The game works. Scrolling up when done, there were screens-full of garbage.

