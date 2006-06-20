from the your-move dept.
Tic-Tac-Toe Implemented In Single Call To Printf():
[Nicholas Carlini] programmed a C implementation of two-player Tic Tac Toe, and he did it in a single call to printf(). The arguments for that single function call get mind-bendingly complex, so it may come as no surprise that it was written for The International Obfuscated C Code Contest (IOCCC).
Most of us are aware that printf() is one of those functions that is considerably more complex under the hood, and capable of far more, than it may appear to be. But did you know that it is capable of Turing-complete computation?
Can't wait to see the version that can play checkers and chess!
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 06, @04:12PM
Poettering reads this article and decides to implement printf() in SystemD.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 06, @04:18PM
These guys would have a field day with APL.
Back then, there used to be all sorts of one-line code porn, like this one line of APL code that could draw an elephant.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 06, @04:36PM
With properly initialized variables, I can reduce the contents of my entire hard drive or even the whole internet to the same line of code.
This is going to be a huge breakthrough for data compression.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 06, @04:40PM
So, not really.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday June 06, @04:49PM
As much as I like this, and I always enjoy this kind of things, I can't help but at the same time think -- so what? It's not in a single Printf, it's in a single call of printf to activate it all. There is a fair amount of defines and setup that just gets called once then to get the ball rolling. I was when I saw the headline thinking that this is gonna be one hell of a printf line. So in that regard it was a bit of a disappointment. Also a lot of the defines and setup are just there to obfuscate instead of writing things plainly. Which he explains.
I have no idea if it's a good tic-tac-toe program, I didn't bother compiling it or test it and I can't really tell just by looking at it -- not that I gave it that much thought or time. How does it evaluate moves or does it just plonk down a symbol in whatever square is available? Randomly? First available space? He doesn't explain move-evaluation as far as I can tell.
Is this one of the rules of tic-tac-toe? I can't really remember ever having that issue. What would be an illegal move? Plonking down a number/symbol in an already occupied space? Sometimes people don't like or let you start by putting a number in the center square etc. But I don't think I ever heard of illegal moves in tic-tac-toe before. What would they be?
(Score: 2) by ChrisMaple on Saturday June 06, @04:58PM
In konsole, in bash. The game works. Scrolling up when done, there were screens-full of garbage.