The new Ebola outbreak is in the western city of Mbandaka, the capital of the Équateur Province. The city—situated at the junction of the Congo and Ruki Rivers—is a major trade and travel hub and home to more than 1 million people.

On Monday, June 1, 2020, officials confirmed an outbreak with six cases so far (three confirmed, three probable). Four of the cases have died, and two are being treated. The World Health Organization reported that officials expect to find more cases as outbreak responses ramp up.

The outbreak is the 11th recorded in the DRC since Ebola was discovered in the country in 1976.

Officials believe that the DRC's new outbreak is unrelated to the ongoing 10th outbreak, which began in August 2018 on the eastern side of the country—in the North Kivu, South Kivu, and Ituri provinces. That outbreak has included 3,463 cases (3,317 confirmed and 146 probable), and 2,280 people have died, making it the second-largest outbreak recorded.

[...] Meanwhile, the DRC has been battling one of the world’s largest measles outbreaks, with 369,520 cases and 6,779 deaths reported since 2019.

And as of May 31, officials have reported 3,195 cases and 72 deaths from COVID-19.