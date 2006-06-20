Instacart announced today that it is changing its tip policy to protect its growing shopper network from tip-baiting. Tip-baiting, a grotesque tactic, is when customers bait shoppers with a big tip and then reduce the tip to zero after they receive their groceries. It emerged as Instacart's demand skyrocketed due to the pandemic and people being unable to go to the grocery store.

Instacart continues to say that tip-baiting is rare and that less than 0.5% of orders have tips removed after delivery. It says tip totals have doubled for shoppers since the COVID-19 pandemic began. However, the policy change shows progress on how the company treats its shopper network, who have been essential as shelter-in-place orders keep people and the immunocompromised from going to grocery stores.

Instacart is now requiring customers who remove tips after delivery to leave feedback, and claims it will deactivate any customer who consistently removes tips. The company also said that it is reducing the tip-adjustment window (the time period for how long a customer can change the tip) from three days to 24 hours.