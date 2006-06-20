from the plugging-electric-vehicles dept.
Germany will require all petrol stations to provide electric car charging
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany said it will oblige all petrol stations to offer electric car charging to help remove refuelling concerns and boost consumer demand for the vehicles as part of its 130 billion euro ($146 billion) economic recovery plan.
The move could provide a significant boost to electric vehicle demand along with the broader stimulus plan which included taxes to penalise ownership of large polluting combustion-engined sports utility vehicles and a 6,000 euro subsidy towards the cost of an electric vehicle.
Germany's announcement follows a French plan to boost electric car sales announced last week by President Macron.
"It's a very clear commitment to battery-powered vehicles and establishes electric mobility as a technology of the future," energy storage specialist The Mobility House, whose investors include Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, said.
"Internationally this puts Germany in the leading group of battery electric vehicle support."
As part of the government stimulus, 2.5 billion euros will be spent on battery cell production and charging infrastructure, a field where oil majors, utilities and carmakers, including Shell (RDSa.L), Engie (ENGIE.PA) and Tesla (TSLA.O), are vying for dominance.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Sunday June 07, @09:04AM (1 child)
Looks inevtiable [theiet.org], the German government is just aiming to speed things up.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Sunday June 07, @10:05AM
It's a good start, but if they are serious about driving EV adoption and removing range anxiety, then they really ought to be thinking of other locations where people go in cars and linger for a suitable length of time as well: general purpose car parks (of course), but also supermarkets, fast food outlets, gyms/sport centres, and at public parks, for instance. If you've got enough locations, then the fact that you're spending ~30min at a charge point vs. ~5min at a pump shouldn't really make much difference as you're distributing the load. As an PHEV driver myself, it's surprising how quickly you adapt your fueling style as well; typical garage forecourts are probably not even where I'd think of looking for an EV charger to start with, but if I'm away from home then I'm absolutely using whether I can take the opportunity to do a quick top up or not as a factor in selecting which supermarkets, restaurants, and the like I visit.
