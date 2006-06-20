from the you-don't-get-what-you-don't-pay-for dept.
Zoom says free users won't get end-to-end encryption so FBI and police can access calls:
Video calling company Zoom confirmed this week that it won't enable end-to-end encryption for free calls in part because it wants to give law enforcement access to these calls if necessary. "We think this feature should be a part of our offering" for professional customers, said Zoom CEO Eric Yuan in a meeting with investors Tuesday. "Free users — for sure we don't want to give [them] that, because we also want to work together with the FBI, with local law enforcement, in case some people use Zoom for a bad purpose."
Encryption is a key issue for Zoom, which has been attempting to beef up its privacy and security after heavy usage exposed weak points during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reuters reported last week that the company will only roll out high-security end-to-end encryption to paying customers, potentially with exceptions for dissident groups or nonprofits that require the added security.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 07, @11:05AM (1 child)
>> "because we also want to work together with the FBI, with local law enforcement, in case some people use Zoom for a bad purpose"
That gives you a clue about how secure their paid encryption will actually be. Mohammed al-Jihadi will buy a paid subscription for $9.99/month thinking he can plan his next suicide bombing in peace, and then the FBI will buy a decryption key for $19.99/month.
(Score: 1) by petecox on Sunday June 07, @11:26AM
The perps in TV dramas lately seem to be ahead of law enforcement by using Tor-based messaging. If fiction is any guide then savvy bad dudes won't be using mainstream messaging.
But won't Fat Tony of The Legitimate Businessman's Social Club just purchase a subscription?
(Score: 1) by leon_the_cat on Sunday June 07, @11:11AM (1 child)
Did you catch the name its "ZOOM" alright? You get that? Zoom...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 07, @11:35AM
Every time I see the name, the image I get [youtube.com] is, perhaps, an unexpected one...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 07, @11:32AM
Such a magnanimous bunch! What's that? You've been tortured and executed by your government because they "hacked" our "end-to-end" encryption? You sir, get a US$0.35 credit on your next bill! because we care about you!
Thanks but no thanks, I'll keep using Signal, TOR and other *secure* platforms.