Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Google Fixes Android Flaws that Allow Code Execution with High System Rights

posted by martyb on Sunday June 07, @06:01PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the another-day-another-exploit dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Google fixes Android flaws that allow code execution with high system rights:

Google has shipped security patches for dozens of vulnerabilities in its Android mobile operating system, two of which could allow hackers to remotely execute malicious code with extremely high system rights.

In some cases, the malware could run with highly elevated privileges, a possibility that raises the severity of the bugs. That's because the bugs, located in the Android System component, could enable a specially crafted transmission to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. In all, Google released patches for at least 34 security flaws, although some of the vulnerabilities were present only in devices available from manufacturer Qualcomm.

Google's June security bulletin. DHS advisory.

You know wireless branded phones won't get these updates.

Original Submission


«  How CNET Got Banned by Google in 2005 and Won in the End
Google Fixes Android Flaws that Allow Code Execution with High System Rights | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.