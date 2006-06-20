from the Dunning–Kruger-Effect-or-Darwin-Award-Candidates? dept.
Americans are drinking bleach and dunking food in it to prevent COVID-19:
Americans are doing more housecleaning and disinfecting amid the COVID-19 pandemic and many are turning to wild and dangerous tactics—like drinking and gargling bleach solutions.
Back in April, the agency noted an unusual spike in poison control center calls over harmful exposures to household cleaning products, such as bleach. The timing linked it to the spread of the pandemic coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2 (not statements by President Trump). But to get a clearer idea of what was behind the rise, CDC researchers set up an online survey of household cleaning and disinfection knowledge and practices.
In all, they surveyed 502 US adults and used statistical weighting to make it representative of the country's population. The findings—published Friday in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report—are stunning.
Overall, 60 percent said they were doing more cleaning and disinfecting amid the pandemic and 39 percent admitted to doing at least one non-recommended cleaning practice the CDC considers high risk.
Gharpure R, Hunter CM, Schnall AH, et al. Knowledge and Practices Regarding Safe Household Cleaning and Disinfection for COVID-19 Prevention, [OPEN] MMWR. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (DOI: 10.15585/mmwr.mm6923e2)
Questions from the survey:
Recommended Best Practices:
- When making a dilute bleach solution, only room temperature water should be used
- Bleach should not be mixed with vinegar
- Hand sanitizers should be kept out of reach of children
- Bleach should not be mixed with ammonia
- For some household cleaning products, eye protection should be used during use
- Hands should be washed with soap and water after using household cleaning products
- For some household cleaning products, gloves should be used during use
- Good ventilation (air flow) is needed when using cleaning chemicals
- Household cleaning products should be kept out of reach of children
Risky Practices Performed:
- Drank or gargled diluted bleach solution
- Drank or gargled soapy water
- Drank or gargled a household cleaner
- Inhaled the vapor of household cleaners like bleach
- Misted the body with cleaning spray or alcohol spray
- after being in public spaces
- Used household cleaner to clean or disinfect hands or bare skin
- Washed fruits, vegetables, or other food products with bleach
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday June 07, @10:55PM
Replace 'bleach' with 'soap' in the second section, and you're not going to go hazardously far wrong. And since soap and water has a dual-action mechanism (at least according to Alton Brown) of emulsifying and stripping the delivery mechanism [youtube.com] from viruses, why aren't people abusing and hoarding soap instead? At least that's a little more comprehensible.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Sunday June 07, @11:00PM (2 children)
everyone who responded to the survey was not dead.
so we don't know how many have killed themselves gargling bleach or inhaling bleach vapours (or injecting it, or whatever)
further, we don't know how dumb they were before they admitted doing stupid stuff (dumb enough to do it..), only that they were dumb enough to admit it..
Did it make them dumber?
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 07, @11:03PM
Long term, probably. Still - most people who believe this kind of thing (including our Baby Carrot in Chief) are dumb enough to start with that any additional loss of I.Q. is imperceptible/irrelevant.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 07, @11:25PM
Did it make them dumber?
Judging by election results over the last few decades, yes... The most direct answer to your question resides in the White House
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 07, @11:01PM (1 child)
It's all a matter of dosage, but even if it is safe, it doesn't mean I have to like the residue of white stuff on the surface of the shaved carrot chunks in the bag...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 07, @11:42PM
Packaged carrots of any type, really. They sit there way too long, and you end up with spoilage. I always used to buy fresh, loose carrots in ones and twos, now I just buy more of those. I can look at them to make sure they're not rotten or split. You can't do that in those bags, not very well anyway. Just buy fresh, loose carrots and clean them yourself. Problem solved. Added bonus, you cut out some packaging which has gone sky-high since this pandemic started. We've gone back to single-use plastic bags and everything. I'm still bagging the carrots of course, but in a thin produce bag, not a thick printed fancy bag that hides the quality (or lack thereof) from me. So there we go. I've ranted about carrots. There really is too much time on our hands these days...
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 07, @11:04PM
At least these people are not using Windows and trying not to catch the virus!
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 07, @11:05PM (2 children)
Trump (even GOP) is planning to lost election, by killing off his followers.
1) Their is no COVID-19 its just the flu.
2) GOP suing to force everyone to go to polls and vote... That raised COVID-19 rate in state.
3) Stupid ideas like injecting cleaners. And you got this story.
Now if the offer a Kool-Aid party... watch out.
But this will just lead to marshal law. We have seen in the last week of Blue Line (police), Brown Line (Troops), and ???? Line (every thug they could find without ID), take over Washington DC, because of peaceful protests. There was some bad actors mixed in, no better than the Brown Shirts is take over of German before WWII. This will lead to Trump lossing the election but winning the war as he calls for marshal law, so he become the KING of America.
Next envade Canada and Meixco (sheap labor).
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 07, @11:19PM
And 100+ BLM protestors right next to each other won't spread COVID? Stupidity is pretty universal.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Sunday June 07, @11:23PM
Let me try to fix this for you.
Close to what you were trying to say? The spelling is atrocious and deplorable, even by SN standards. But we are all aboot the Freeze peaches, so we will tow your line. It will help you get a new leash on life!
Aristarchus: "Don't be a fool, Buzz!" TMB: "You're not the boss of me."
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 07, @11:17PM
I'll stick to Tide Pods.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 07, @11:30PM
This country needs this. Trump is a genius.
(Score: 1) by gmby on Sunday June 07, @11:36PM
Exposure levels are important with all things good/bad.
https://www.endoexperience.com/documents/NaOCl-safeuseetcBritDentJ2007.pdf [endoexperience.com]
Bye
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Sunday June 07, @11:37PM
Let the idiots kill themselves off and hope they haven't reproduced yet.
My liquid diet is going fine, thank you very much. Turns out after 4 beers I no longer care how fat I am.