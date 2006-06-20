from the will-the-big-boys-follow-suit? dept.
Small ISP cancels data caps permanently after reviewing pandemic usage:
The coronavirus pandemic caused big ISPs to put data caps on hold for a few months, but one small ISP is going a big step further and canceling the arbitrary monthly limits permanently. Antietam Broadband, which serves Washington County in Maryland, announced Friday that it "has permanently removed broadband data usage caps for all customers," retroactive to mid-March when the company first temporarily suspended data-cap overage fees.
The decision to permanently drop the cap was made partly because of "learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic as more people worked and learned remotely," Antietam explained. "During this period customers moved into broadband packages that more accurately reflected their broadband needs." Like most other ISPs, Antietam charges different prices based on speed tiers as measured in bits per second, with Antietam's advertised download speeds ranging up to 1Gbps.
"These are uncertain times. We felt a need to give customers as much certainty over their bill as possible," Antietam President Brian Lynch said in the press release. "Eliminating data usage caps means that customers will know the exact amount of their broadband bill every month."
[...] Antietam imposed its data cap in 2015, charging a $10 overage fee for each additional block of 50GB. The monthly data caps ranged from 500GB to 1.5TB per month, except for a gigabit fiber plan that already included unlimited data, according to a Stop the Cap article.
[...] ISPs enforce data caps primarily to boost revenue rather than to manage congestion. Comcast says it imposes a data cap to ensure "fairness" among its customers but coincidentally does not impose the data cap in the Northeast United States, where Comcast faces strong competition from Verizon's un-capped fiber-to-the-home FiOS service.
(Score: 2) by Fishscene on Monday June 08, @01:19AM
"During this period customers moved into broadband packages that more accurately reflected their broadband needs." Apparently before COVID19, folks payed for what they needed. After COVID19, folks continue to pay for what they need, so they've decided to stop punishing people for using what they payed for. I mean, there was absolutely NOTHING stopping them from not punishing their customers before COVID19... so why now?