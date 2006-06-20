A researcher has published exploit code for a Microsoft Windows vulnerability that, when left unpatched, has the potential to spread from computer to computer with no user interaction.

So-called wormable security flaws are among the most severe, because the exploit of one vulnerable computer can start a chain reaction that rapidly spreads to hundreds of thousands, millions, or tens of millions of other vulnerable machines. The WannaCry and NotPetya exploits of 2017, which caused worldwide losses in the billions and tens of billions of dollars respectively, owe their success to CVE-2017-0144, the tracking number for an earlier wormable Windows vulnerability.

Also key to the destruction was reliable code developed by and later stolen from the National Security Agency and finally published online. Microsoft patched the flaw in March 2017, two months before the first exploit took hold.

Proof-of-concept exploit code for the new wormable Windows vulnerability was published on Monday by a Github user with the handle Chompie1337. The exploit isn't reliable and frequently results in crashes that present a BSOD, shorthand for the "blue screen of death" Windows displays during system failures. Regardless, the code still serves as a blueprint that, with more work, could be used to remotely compromise vulnerable machines and then spread.

"This has not been tested outside of my lab environment," the Github user wrote. "It was written quickly and needs some work to be more reliable. Sometimes you BSOD. Using this for any purpose other than self education is an extremely bad idea. Your computer will burst in flames. Puppies will die."

[...] Reports of the vulnerability were disclosed and then quickly depublished by security firm Fortinet and Cisco security group Talos on March 10, the regularly scheduled Update Tuesday for that month. No one ever explained why the flaw details were released and then pulled. Two days later, Microsoft issued an unscheduled update that patched the vulnerability.

"We recommend customers install updates as soon as possible as publicly disclosed vulnerabilities have the potential to be leveraged by bad actors," Microsoft officials wrote in a statement on Friday. "An update for this vulnerability was released in March, and customers who have installed the updates, or have automatic updates enabled, are already protected."