Just a few weeks ago, we had a story about how SpaceX released a docking simulator that lets anyone try to safely connect the crew capsule with the ISS. SpaceX had a history of not taking itself too seriously. The drone ships for landing the Falcon-9 boosters are named Just Read the Instructions and Of Course I Still Love You (from Iain M. Banks' Culture fictional universe)... knowing full-well the ships' names would be announced every time there was a landing attempt. Then came the names of the fairing recovery ships: Ms. Tree and Ms. Chief. And, of course, there was the time Elon Musk launched his bright red Tesla Roadster (and star man) on as the payload the inaugural launch of the Falcon Heavy.

So, it should come as no surprise that an Anonymous Coward wrote in to tell us that SpaceX had been at it again; the docking simulator had an Easter Egg embedded in it! Here's a link to the simulator again:https://iss-sim.spacex.com/

Apparently, if you do a 180 and pitch down you can see Elons' Roadster. Extra points if you bump it into the atmosphere for burn up. Is this for real? Who will be the first Soylentil to achieve and confirm these?

