Since the beginning of 2020 Netflix has been waging a war against its own users to prevent them from using proxy, VPN and unblocker technology to access Netflix content even though this action is legal in many countries. In Australia Netflix has reported "connection errors" to paying customers, advising them to "check their network" including to "restart their router" in order to "fix" a problem accessing Netflix. The issue is that there was no such problem. It was Netflix deliberately blocking paying customers from accessing the service they paid for. As of June 2020 Netflix shows a proper error message and redirects users to a page stating that using a proxy or VPN is disallowed. While Netflix can set the terms of service it can't deceive customers or act fraudulently. Netflix did not post information to its customers that it was blocking VPN, for example, it just cut the connection. This deceptive behaviour could see Netflix run afoul of the ACCC Non-delivery of products & services which states that It is illegal for a business to accept payment for products or services they do not intend to supply.
What would you do if you were paying for a service and the vendor refused to provide the service and did not tell you why?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 08, @10:50PM (2 children)
Cancel payment and tell their billing dept they're in breach of contract.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 08, @10:53PM (1 child)
BitTorrent.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday June 08, @11:10PM
Exactly, you paid for the content, you're entitled to receive it.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Bot on Monday June 08, @11:07PM
Notflix
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 08, @11:21PM
Just like when I try to log in to SoylentNews when in Hong Kong. (not) Enter the Soylent.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Snotnose on Monday June 08, @11:22PM
See also: Customer supplied cable modem, cable company charges for equipment not delivered, let alone used. Thank you Ajit for not only showing me the proper way to bend over, but the preferred way to grab my ankles.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 08, @11:57PM
Refusal to repair under warranty. Long term warranty is required for equipment (4yrs).
So far reported to:
1) FDA
2) State AG
3) Insurance
4) Retailer
5) Provider
Simple view: Buy new car, and gas gauge is broken. Manufacturer will not repair.
When it fails after refueling and you cannot start the car:
1) Remove full gas tank and toss it in the garbage
2) Install new tank and fill again. Cannot use original gas, must buy again,
3) Repeat until it works
At least that is not all the time, some time it says only 60 of 300 units are in the tank, other time 240 of 300 units are in the tank.
Currently Insurance, Retailer and Provider are working on replacement with a different Manufacturer. Since Manufacturer will not communicate even with State AG, State is forcing them to table. FDA is looking at testing and internal review of the equipment.
Hopefully, a full recall will be made of equipment.