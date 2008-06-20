Stories
Brave Privacy Browser 'Mistake' Added Affiliate Links to Crypto URLs

posted by martyb on Tuesday June 09, @12:50AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the how-did-THAT-get-in-there? dept.
upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Brave, the open-source Chromium-based browser that promises elevated privacy, has been called out by users for potentially putting revenue over user trust. The company has been redirecting certain crypto company URLs typed in search bars to affiliate links and presumably taking a commission, Decrypt has reported. For instance, he typed in “binance.us” and the company replaced the term with “binance.us/en?ref=35089877,” according to Twitter user Cryptonator.

[...] Some Brave users on Twitter (many from the crypto community) weren’t mollified, but Eich offered a mea culpa. “Sorry for this mistake — we are clearly not perfect, but we correct course quickly. We will never revise typed in domains again, I promise.”

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Booga1 on Tuesday June 09, @01:23AM

    by Booga1 (6333) on Tuesday June 09, @01:23AM (#1005055)

    “Sorry for this mistake — we are clearly not perfect, but we correct course quickly. We will never revise typed in domains again, I promise.”

    Oddly specific apology spotted! So, I guess URL rewriting for clicked links is still on the table. Probably links opened from emails or other external sources as well.

    There goes the trust for a browser that only had trust for its entire selling point.

