The F-word's hidden superpower: repeating it can increase your pain threshold:
There have been a surprising number of studies in recent years examining the effects of swearing, specifically whether it can help relieve pain—either physical or psychological (as in the case of traumatic memories or events). According to the latest such study, published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, constantly repeating the F-word—as one might do if one hit one's thumb with a hammer—can increase one's pain threshold.
The technical term is the "hypoalgesic effect of swearing," best illustrated by a 2009 study in NeuroReport by researchers at Keele University in the UK. The work was awarded the 2010 Ig Nobel Peace Prize, "for confirming the widely held belief that swearing relieves pain." Co-author Richard Stephens, a psychologist at Keele, became interested in studying the topic after noting his wife's "unsavory language" while giving birth, and wondered if profanity really could help alleviate pain. "Swearing is such a common response to pain. There has to be an underlying reason why we do it," Stephens told Scientific American at the time.
[...] The result: "Only the traditional swear word (the F-word) had any effect on pain outcomes," said Stephens. They also measured the subjects' pain threshold, asking them to indicate when the ice water began to feel painful. Those who chanted the F-word waited longer before indicating they felt pain—in other words, the swearing increased their threshold for pain.
Does it work as well in other languages? What about [non]-English-speaking people?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 09, @05:13AM (1 child)
People who said nothing, or people who said neutral words?
It could easily be that focusing on a task is what increases the threshold of pain.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 09, @05:38AM
This isn't the first time I've heard the theory, my guess is that proper swearing allows the brain to transfer some of the physical pain sensations into emotional processing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 09, @05:40AM
Stay the fuck home, cocksucker!
Fucking vadachod.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Tuesday June 09, @05:48AM
The summary does not say, but which f-word specifically? Only one of them will get you banned from many forums for writing it repeatedly and that f-word is "Freedom", as in Software Freedom specifically. Some groups, with lots of influence, are really burned up by the idea of general purpose computing, especially in a context where people decide for themselves what and how the computer should operate. The other f-words don't seem to matter much to many forums, but they'll object to anything about freedom in nearly any context especally computing.
The article mentions that one of the possible explanations for hypoalgesic effect of swearing [nih.gov] is that it is distracting from the pain. Distractions are logical fallacies [libretexts.org], but work well on the population which is why they are so pervasively abused to great detriment of society.
Come to think of it, freedom in any context is rather related to what the police are rioting [salon.com] about in the US. Their riots appear to be a reaction to protest for freedom and to form a distraction from it.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.