Sweden welcomes its first wooden wind turbine tower:
The wheels have begun to turn on an interesting new form of wind turbine in Sweden, with the country's first wooden power-generation tower now complete. Built from sustainably sourced materials and said to offer comparable performance to traditional wind turbines, it's hoped the wooden power tower will be a harbinger of cheaper and greener solutions for renewable energy in the Nordic country, with commercial versions planned for a couple of years down the track.
Following in the footsteps of a similar creation in Germany, the new wooden wind tower is the brainchild of Swedish engineering firm Modvion, which is out to improve on what it sees as significant drawbacks when it comes to typical wind towers. These tall, steel towers demand thick bases to support their upper sections, which not only makes them very expensive to produce, but very expensive to transport to site, with rules around load size on public roads often proving problematic.
Modvion is instead working on a modular version that can be made out of cheaper and greener materials than steel, which requires huge amounts of energy to produce. The company's wooden wind towers are designed to reach heights of more than 120 m (393 ft), at significantly lower cost than those made out of steel, with the modular approach allowing for stackable sections to be transported on public roads without issue. They are also claimed to be carbon neutral from the day construction begins.
The 30-meter (100-ft) proof-of-concept tower was built together with wood construction company Moelven at its facility in Töreboda. The wooden sections of the turbine were then transported to Björkö, an island outside Gothenburg around 200 km (124 mi) away, with the final piece put into place in late April.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 09, @04:09PM (1 child)
We were lucky if our wind turbine towers were made out of mud. Kids today don't know how good they have it.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday June 09, @04:15PM
You are lucky! When I was a kid we wished we had a turbine of mud. Our tower was made of sand and we had to get up at 4 am every morning and blow at the turbine until it produced enough electricity to set off the alarm clock to wake us up at 6 am and our father would beat us while doing it! And we liked it!
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday June 09, @04:27PM
Isn't it hard to claim that the wooden towers with a big propeller at the top of it is your brainchild? Doesn't Windmills so to speak have prior art in the case by about a thousand years or so give or take depending on which form of windmill type we are talking about.
Also for that to be carbon neutral you probably have to engage in some serious hollywood-like accounting practice where you subtract various amounts of carbon due to the tree right before you add up transport and all the chemicals involved in treating the wooden structure to handle all the wind, water etc. Just being better then steel or whatnot doesn't really count.
Are the blades made out of wood to? It could be after all that used to be the case in props back in the day but I don't find any mention of it in the article. They just seem to talk about the tower structure without mentioning the blades even once.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Tuesday June 09, @04:40PM
Is there anywhere a full lifetime carbon footprint? E.g. maintenance cost, decommissioning/upgrade cost, etc etc. How does it compare with steel when all this is accounted, as well as initial build.