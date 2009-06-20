from the does-an-astrolabe-count? dept.
A recent story on the BBC posed a question to its readers. If it ain't broke: You share your oldest working gadgets. Folks wrote in with their favorite, longest-lasting devices.
Besides being curious about the latest tech devices and advancements, I've noticed our community also seems to have a number of thrifty folk who thrive on getting the most out of their gadgets.
I'll count myself among those in that category. I'll start with a Sharp EL-510S solar-powered, scientific calculator from the early 1980s. I also have a JVC stereo receiver from the mid 1980s that is still going strong. The computer I am currently using is a Dell Latitude Core 2 Duo from about 2009.
So how well has your stuff held up? What was been your best acquisition for long-term durability?
(Score: 3, Touché) by NCommander on Tuesday June 09, @08:40PM (2 children)
I'll start with the site's codebase!
*slaps soylentnews.org*
This bad boy is made of pure UTF-8 compatible spaghetti with a bit of IPv6 flavoring.
(Taco started development in 1998)
Still always moving
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday June 09, @08:44PM (1 child)
Still works like a charm. You don't see any tigers, do you?
REDЯUM
(Score: 3, Funny) by NCommander on Tuesday June 09, @08:46PM
Nah, we have a handy buzzard that drives them off.
Still always moving
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Tuesday June 09, @08:40PM
Mitsubishi. TBF though, it's not totally working. A couple years ago I was cleaning out some stuff and found some cassette tapes. I tried to play one, and it promptly began to "eat" the tape. Fortunately I remembered the old trick of putting a Bic pen in the sprocket to re-wind it. The AM/FM radio still works though, and in fact I'm listening to it in the background even as I type this.
During the same de-cluttering expedition I also found my Walkman and Casio watch. I don't count those because they're not in daily use. The Walkman had a bad case of battery corrosion. I haven't tried to clean it, but it seems like there's a decent chance it could be brought back to working order.
The real kicker is that watch. I was surprised enough that it still displayed a time. Even more amazing, when I adjusted for the time zone (having moved) it was just half an hour off. I'm also not counting that though, because it went right back in to the closet. I haven't worn a watch since the early 90s, and I don't miss them one bit.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 09, @08:42PM (1 child)
Dell d610 laptop from 2005.
Use it every day with linux mint and extra memory because it has a 4:3 and high res screen.
I hate laptops with squishy 16:9 screens meant for movies but that's all you can get nowadays..
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 09, @08:46PM
Oops meant 5:4 screen. Modern laptops no longer have these..
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 09, @08:43PM (1 child)
Does my 1902 Edison Phonograph model B count?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 09, @09:31PM
Speaking of records. I used to toss my parents 78RPM records like Frisbees. I'm pretty sure I trashed a few thousand dollars worth.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 09, @09:01PM (2 children)
Does my 1930's lathe count? How about the 36" kick shear stamped 1903--previous owner had set for zero clearance and it still cuts paper...and also 0.062" aluminum sheet (1.5mm).
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday June 09, @09:14PM (1 child)
I have a plane that my Grandfather bought before the most recent unpleasantness we had with the Germans.
My Mother thinks he would have bought it about 1934 or so. It still works fine.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 09, @09:33PM
Stuka?
(Score: 3, Funny) by Phoenix666 on Tuesday June 09, @09:01PM
I have a rock I use to crush garlic, hammer in nails, and other tasks. It still works great. My kids laugh at me and ask when I'm gonna upgrade to an iHammer, but I say who needs rounded corners.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Tuesday June 09, @09:01PM (1 child)
Typewriter
Just building something huge and sticking guns on it. It's....Super American. ---Kogoro Kurata
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 09, @09:27PM
Does it have emojis?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday June 09, @09:13PM
As long as we don't have to look at images of them [gotfuturama.com]. Although, that's probably more of a modern-day concern.
(Score: 2) by dast on Tuesday June 09, @09:15PM
A pair of Sansui SP-2000 loudspeakers, circa 1968. Still has the original crossover and drivers. The only issue they ever had was with the tinsel wire on the woofers, which I replaced. They still work great.
(Score: 2) by shortscreen on Tuesday June 09, @09:23PM
This motherboard is 12 years old (the case and keyboard are older). I have a whole room full of computer stuff from the '80s, '90s, and '00s. Plenty of 8/16/32-bit video games. Oldest item is probably the Atari C-380 pinball game. There's a (huge) Magnavox record player which is probably 50 years old. My car is 38 years old.
(Score: 2) by zoward on Tuesday June 09, @09:23PM
Limiting this to electric-powered gizmos. I was a freshman in college, who had just finished Christmas shopping right after finals and decided to spring for something for myself before I caught the bus back home. I bought myself a Krups coffee grinder at a local Sear's. I finished college, moved home, moved out, bought a house, got married, we sold it, bought a different house, had two kids, the youngest of which is in high school right now, and I used that coffee grinder to make my coffee this morning. I've owned *eight* different coffee makers in that time, and when the last one died, I gave up and got a french press.
But I've never had to replace my grinder :-)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 09, @09:25PM
Atari 2600 console, games, controllers were all packed away over 35 years ago in working order.
I also still have a Jornada 820 (WinCE) that only works on AC power, a VHS full size camcorder with a dead battery, and an original owner 92 Toyota 4cyl 5 speed pickup with 68k miles still on the road. I've had three $10k offers on the truck even though it was $7k new. And lastly... 8-track tapes.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 09, @09:32PM
I got a hand-me-down Volt-Ohm meter from a GTE technician, I received it 30 years ago and I'd guess it saw about 30 years of active duty. The probe wire insulation has seen better days, but it still works as well as it ever did (mirror backed needle gauge).
The remarkable thing is that the Ohm meter is still working on the same batteries I received it with 30 years ago, probably mercury based.