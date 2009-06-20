from the a-new-OS-is-forth-coming dept.
It appears the leadership of Collapse OS have decided to switch from Z-80 to Forth. In this article, they explain their reasoning.
Collapse OS' first incarnation was written in Z80 assembler. One of the first feedbacks I had after it went viral was "why not Forth?". I briefly looked at it and it didn't seem such a great choice at first, so I first dismissed it. Then, I had what alcoholics refer to as a "Moment of clarity".
[...] The Z80 asm version of Collapse OS self-hosts on a RC2014 with a 5K shell on ROM, a 5K assembler binary loaded in RAM from SD card (but that could be in ROM, that's why I count it as ROM in my project's feature highlights) and 8K of RAM. That is, it can assemble itself from source within those resources.
[...] If I wanted to re-implement that assembler feature-for-feature in Forth, it would probably require much more resources to build. Even though higher level words are more compact, the base of the pyramid to get there couldn't compete with the straight assembler version. This was under this reasoning that I first dismissed Forth.
So, again, what makes Forth more compact than assembler? Simplicity. The particularity of Forth is that it begins "walking by itself", that is, implementing its own words from its base set, very, very early. This means that only a tiny part of it needs to be assembled into native code. This tiny part of native code requires much less tooling, and thus an assembler with much less features. This assembler requires less RAM.
What is more compact than something that doesn't exist? Even Z80 assembler can't beat the void.
That's how although Forth is not more compact that native code (duh!), a Forth Collapse OS achieves self-hosting with as much resources than its Z80 counterpart.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 10, @03:17AM
We prepare for collapse instead just making things better? Are we that fucked up?
(Score: 2) by driverless on Wednesday June 10, @03:26AM (1 child)
Uhh... it's a minimal operating environment for a Z80, sort of like CP/M from nearly half a century ago but not as sophisticated. Why is this news?
And if the news is Forth, that's also half a century old and since Forth is interactive it's been a sort of shell/operating system from day one. In particular microFORTH has been running on most of the popular 8-bit CPUs for 40+ years.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 10, @03:34AM
CP/M doesn't self assembles on those kind of resources. Is microforth self-hosting on its target machines?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday June 10, @03:31AM
1995-ish, we did a project with a bunch of 6811's - one team member insisted on using his "familiar" 8088 can also do 6502 "free" compiler, the rest of us used Cosmic C which had an actual, functioning 6502 optimizer. The difference in the assembly code produced was dramatic, the optimized code was 2-3x as fast, and 5-10x smaller in many cases.
If I were tasked with writing an 8 bit OS, I'm pretty sure I'd do it in C, maybe even C++ in some rare places - check the assembly that the compiler produced, but even in 1995 the good optimizers were as good as, often better than, hand coded assembly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 10, @03:32AM
Forth seems popular with hobbyists who want to (re)invent a complete machine S/W architecture from the bottom up, with an interpreter running the whole show. Forth is a seductive choice because the language is SO SIMPLE. It's simple because there is not much distinction between the Forth "VM" (the guts of the interpreter) and the Forth language itself. Effectively, programming in Forth is programming in the "assembly language" of the Forth interpreter, a
stack machine.
If you don't write complicated software (example, you just write simple hardware access routines), this might be sufficient.
For more complicated stuff, Forth doesn't scale at all. Forth also ties your code pretty hard to a fixed machine "word size" like 16 or 32 bits. Other intrepreted languages don't make you pick one wordsize nor do they even have a wordsize concept.