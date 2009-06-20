from the rent-seekers-gonna-seek-rent dept.
Jon Brodkin over at Ars Technica is reporting on Cox Cable's heavy-handed tactics in limiting upload speeds for entire neighborhoods, claiming network overuse by those who pay extra for "unlimited" access.
From the article:
Cox, a cable company with about 5.2 million broadband customers in the United States, has been sending notices to some heavy Internet users warning them to use less data and notifying them of neighborhood-wide speed decreases. In the case we will describe in this article, a gigabit customer who was paying $50 extra per month for unlimited data was flagged by Cox because he was using 8TB to 12TB a month.
Cox responded by lowering the upload speeds on the gigabit-download plan from 35Mbps to 10Mbps for the customer's whole neighborhood. Cox confirmed to Ars that it has imposed neighborhood-wide slowdowns in multiple neighborhoods in cases like this one but didn't say how many excessive users are enough to trigger a speed decrease.
[...] Comments in a Reddit thread last month confirm that Mike isn't the only Cox customer being warned to cut upload speeds in order to avoid being kicked off the network. Cox didn't tell Mike exactly how much data he'd have to shave off his monthly usage. There was "no magic number or threshold, just an arbitrary amount of decrease, a Cox-deemed 'good effort,'" or his service would be cut off, he said.
Shortly after that phone call, Mike received an email from Cox with the subject line, "Alert: Action required to continue your Internet service." Mike provided Ars with a copy of the email.
[...] This raises several questions that we asked Cox. We asked the cable company why its network is "unable to handle Mike's uploads in the middle of the night" and whether it has "considered adding capacity to its network instead of forcing unlimited-data customers to use less data." We asked Cox how much data, specifically, customers who pay for unlimited data are actually allowed to use, and "Why isn't Mike allowed to use unlimited data when he is paying for the highest speeds and paying extra for unlimited data?"
We also asked why Cox is imposing slowdowns throughout entire neighborhoods instead of only on the people allegedly violating the Acceptable Use Policy and whether the slowdowns are imposed even when only a single customer in a neighborhood is flagged for excessive usage. We also asked how many people in Mike's neighborhood are affected by the upload-speed decrease and whether they will get discounts to reflect their reduced service.
[...] Cox didn't provide as much detail as we were looking for, but it confirmed the neighborhood-wide speed decreases, saying it has "identified a small number of neighborhoods where performance can be improved for all customers in the neighborhood by temporarily increasing or maintaining download speeds and changing upload speeds for some of our service tiers."
Cox defended the temporary 10Mbps upload speed for its gigabit-download plan, saying that "10Mbps is plenty of speed for the vast majority of customers to continue their regular activity and have a positive experience."
Have any Soylentils had similar experiences with their ISP?
Is this a reasonable step for ISPs to take, or are they just trying to squeeze as much money out of their customers without performing infrastructure upgrades to support increased bandwidth requirements?
Cox imposes data caps on their broadband users. Is this appropriate?
Does your ISP impose data caps (neither of my two ISPs do so)?
Small ISP cancels data caps permanently after reviewing pandemic usage:
The coronavirus pandemic caused big ISPs to put data caps on hold for a few months, but one small ISP is going a big step further and canceling the arbitrary monthly limits permanently. Antietam Broadband, which serves Washington County in Maryland, announced Friday that it "has permanently removed broadband data usage caps for all customers," retroactive to mid-March when the company first temporarily suspended data-cap overage fees.
The decision to permanently drop the cap was made partly because of "learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic as more people worked and learned remotely," Antietam explained. "During this period customers moved into broadband packages that more accurately reflected their broadband needs." Like most other ISPs, Antietam charges different prices based on speed tiers as measured in bits per second, with Antietam's advertised download speeds ranging up to 1Gbps.
"These are uncertain times. We felt a need to give customers as much certainty over their bill as possible," Antietam President Brian Lynch said in the press release. "Eliminating data usage caps means that customers will know the exact amount of their broadband bill every month."
[...] Antietam imposed its data cap in 2015, charging a $10 overage fee for each additional block of 50GB. The monthly data caps ranged from 500GB to 1.5TB per month, except for a gigabit fiber plan that already included unlimited data, according to a Stop the Cap article.
[...] ISPs enforce data caps primarily to boost revenue rather than to manage congestion. Comcast says it imposes a data cap to ensure "fairness" among its customers but coincidentally does not impose the data cap in the Northeast United States, where Comcast faces strong competition from Verizon's un-capped fiber-to-the-home FiOS service.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 09, @10:51PM
They got away with their "unlimited" false advertising for so long, now they sell special accounts once again billed as unlimited and they still wanna complain?
Cox, what an appropriate name. Anyone know any clumsy Rabbis?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 09, @11:03PM
Criminals tend to live together in gangs congregating in "hoods". So if you have one criminal downloading copyrighted content, his neighbor is likely downloading child pornography and another neighbor is listening to hip-hop music. As Teddy Roosevelt famously said: " Kill them all and God will recognize the good ones".