from the the-next-generation-of-forensics dept.
High definition scans and image recognition are combined to produce a unique signature for any part:
Everything needed to trace, track or certify any individual manufactured part is already present on the part itself, according to Brian Crowley, CEO of Alitheon, a startup company focused on object traceability. The surface detail of a manufactured part is unique in the same way fingerprints are, he says. And, importantly, off-the-shelf imaging technology — notably including the cameras in our phones — is now capable of accurately capturing this distinctive surface-level detail. The result is a new possibility for identifying parts, arguably better and more reliable than serial numbers. Alitheon’s technology for using this surface detail for part ID is called “FeaturePrint.”
Sorry if this seems like a soylvertizement--I don't have any connection to the company, it just seemed like an interesting new technology, with wide-ranging consequences. While initially this might be used internal to factories that need to track every part of an assembly and avoid bad parts or counterfeits slipping into production, other applications seem possible. For example, there is no point in filing the serial number off that gun, unless you also deface all the surfaces on *all* the external and internal parts.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by mhajicek on Wednesday June 10, @05:19AM (4 children)
So instead of a dozen digit serial number, you have a multi gigabyte scan file. How efficient.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 10, @05:28AM (1 child)
If you go and polish, peen, coat, or treat parts after completion, what happens to their scan compatibility? This isn't effective if you're trying to hide something in plain sight, but if you have something you no longer wanted traceable, adding a polish step along with a serial removal, while pricey and time consuming, is not really that much added effort for the reduction in trace-ability.
(Score: 2) by Rich on Wednesday June 10, @05:41AM
If you really want to keep traceability, you'll add an x-ray or ultrasonic scan or something similar to the data source. Parties interested in using untraced parts would have to replicate the whole part then.
(On a related topic, I've always wondered how expensive it might be to replicate a Ferrari 250 GTO, which is effectively a bunch of low-tech parts traded at two-figure-million amounts, down to the last part, including all castings and millings, somewhere in Eastern Europe...)
(Score: 2) by Rich on Wednesday June 10, @05:32AM
Not necessarily. Hashes might do. Think about how Shazam works, and works really well.
I'll give the article a pass, even if it might be a bit of a Soylvertisement, because it's definitely a new idea.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday June 10, @06:31AM
and then... the power cuts out
REDЯUM
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Booga1 on Wednesday June 10, @05:34AM (2 children)
List of issues:
- It can't be typed into a form on a website.
- Your camera sucks, we can't find your item in our database.
- Your item isn't found in our database. It must be counterfeit.
- Your item is damaged and can no longer be verified as authentic.
- Your item has been tampered with and the warranty is now void.
I'm sure there are plenty more scenarios that could mangle things.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 10, @05:53AM (1 child)
To add to this on the gun side:
Your gun has been rattling around a toolbox for the last three years, it is unserialised.
You've taken it hunting, it's been rained on, snowed on, dragged over hill and dale, bled on and slept on. It doesn't look the same.
You've had it breathed on by a gunsmith for accuracy. It's not the same.
You've swapped out grips, slide, trigger group, barrel and had it engraved. It's not the same.
It's been in a holster, carried daily, for years. It's had all sorts of road grit on it, and simple holster burn has polished it. It's not the same.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 10, @06:13AM
Well, according to the article, they did every single one of those tests and they can still figure this out.
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Wednesday June 10, @06:27AM
Industrial revolution: Interchangeable parts. Woohoo! We can fix something without having to custom job the part or chuck the whole box. We finally have the ability to make things to tolerances close enough for this to work...
...but not so close that we can't fingerprint the part with 21st century tech!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 10, @06:39AM
This won't work across the life cycle of an item. Surface characteristics change. Scratches, dust or grime build up, new paint job. It's easy to stick a new sticker with the same serial number on an old item. Restoring or maintaining surface characteristics in their pristine post-manufactured state, not so easy